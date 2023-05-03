Sunny side up
By HARVEY PARSON

Pet food now is really something to talk about. Furry friends can enjoy food lower in calories than the old-fashioned kind, and the gourmet pet foods that are available look like something a member of the million club would serve at a dinner party. It is all a little baffling. As much as I like cats and dogs I don’t think they count calories or know the difference between fillet mignon and “filler“ meat.

