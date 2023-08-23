Sunny side up
By HARVEY PARSON

I wonder what would happen if just for one day, all the electronic games our children have now were replaced by a coloring book and a box of crayons. I guess being retired gives me too much time to think about such, but it would be interesting, don’t you think? Possibly it would be hard to explain to our children what to do because it is so simple. Just pick up a crayon, open the book filled with pictures waiting to have color added, and get to the joy at hand; nothing to be plugged in, charged, turned on, or tapped with thumbs.

