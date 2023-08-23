I wonder what would happen if just for one day, all the electronic games our children have now were replaced by a coloring book and a box of crayons. I guess being retired gives me too much time to think about such, but it would be interesting, don’t you think? Possibly it would be hard to explain to our children what to do because it is so simple. Just pick up a crayon, open the book filled with pictures waiting to have color added, and get to the joy at hand; nothing to be plugged in, charged, turned on, or tapped with thumbs.
I’m sure it would seem too simple to be very much fun at first, but once instructions were understood (pick your favorite picture and use a crayon to add the color) it would catch on... again.
When coloring was at its peak of popularity, of all the gifts one could receive for birthdays, Christmas or other gift giving occasions, coloring books and crayons were at the top of the list. Everyone, boys and girls alike, enjoyed the creative experience known as “coloring.” Coloring books had themes. There were those that girls would enjoy and others that were geared toward the interest of boys. But for the most part, the art of coloring was a favorite of both genders no matter what the theme of the coloring book happened to be.
It is hard to remember a time when coloring books were as popular as the little electronic, hand-held boxes that we can’t seem to live without here in the 21st century, but there was such a time. Our teachers encouraged us in the activity as well as our parents. Maybe it’s just me, but these little devices that take up so much of everyone’s time now seem to be capable of robbing us of the ability to carry on a meaningful conversation. And I won’t even elaborate on how I fear they will one day damage our spelling ability. All the abbreviated words that are a part of the electronic message sending are bound to take a toll on the correct way to spell a word at some point.
Is handwriting even taught anymore? I’m not sure that it is. Very few people take handwritten notes and even fewer compose handwritten letters. Considering that, I don’t suppose there is much need for legible handwriting anymore. I won’t even mention personal, handwritten thank you notes--- except to ask how many have you received in the past few years?
Coloring books from my childhood are a joy for me to remember. They were the size of a magazine, and the pictures inside filled the page from margin to margin. “You add the color” was a wonderful way to spend childhood leisure time. When one was sick and had to stay in bed, having a coloring book and crayons helped pass the feverish, miserable feeling that accompanied a bad cold or the usual childhood diseases.
When I was in third grade I had pneumonia, measles, mumps, and whopping cough, one right after the other. Those were the days before vaccines for those diseases. I missed four straight weeks of school. I did my schoolwork in bed but that didn’t help my miserable feeling very much. It was my coloring book and crayons that gave me something to look forward to while I was sick in bed, getting over one malady and headed for another. It kept my spirits up.
I understand that we now live in a world of electronics. In many ways that is a very good thing. I enjoy the easier life provided by such as much as anyone. But as I think back on other days and other ways, I fear we have lost something in our progress. Just thinking about the simplistic activity that provided so much contentment when I was a child causes me to recall the joy that such simple activity brought. I may not know much about electronics, but you can still color me happy.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&