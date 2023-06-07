Twenty years is a long time. At least it is a long life span for a computer, so I am told.
My computer that I’ve written a weekly column on every week for 20 years is now past tense. In addition to the weekly column, I have written a monthly “Remembrances From Route One” column I do for The Heritage and feature stories that I write from time to time. I have compiled two books using that 20 year old piece of equipment, numerous magazine articles, and captions for more scrapbooks than I can keep up with. That adds up to a lot of work for a computer. The total number of words would be interesting to see.
When I first got that big piece of equipment, oh, it intimidated me so! I would get a headache just thinking about setting down in front of it. In about 15 years I began to feel a bit more comfortable with it. I no longer had to take an aspirin before doing my writing on it and I didn’t think melancholy thoughts about my Bic pen and yellow legal pad nearly as often. About a year ago I really got to liking the computer that was almost as big as my desk. But alas, all things must come to an end. My (almost) friend began to slow down. It was difficult for me to write anything the speed was so slow.
About two months ago Anna, Kennedy, and their dad came to visit. Matt is our computer expert and I told him my computer was running as slow as molasses in January. He had installed it for me 20 years ago and he said he’d be glad to look at it but he was doubtful if there was anything much that could be done.
“It is 20 years old,” he said sympathetically. “Most computers that old, that have never had any new equipment or updates added are just not compatible with the new programs that are used now,” he said. Knowing how I dread change, especially if it includes anything electronic, he said he would give it a good check up and do what he could. What he could do to make it faster was nothing. “It is just too old,” Matt said. “It’s not completely dead but it is certainly on life support.”
As badly as it pained me to do so, I told him to be looking for a new one for me. He called last week and said he had found just what I needed for the work I do and within the price range that he thought I would consider right. I told him to get it. I immediately felt a headache coming on. When he brought the new computer I didn’t watch as he unhooked my old one… my old (almost) friend, if you will. It was really a love/hate relationship I had with that big piece of equipment. When it was good it was good, but there were times when it was cantankerous and horrid.
When Matt and Kennedy got everything for the new one hooked up, I was called in to come and introduce myself to the machine that was more streamlined and far faster than the one it replaced. Matt began explaining how to open this and that and how to get started working on my different projects. I was busy taking notes, and when we finished, none of them made sense to me. Matt and Kennedy said they knew I was going to like my new friend so much that it would be no problem for me at all. They also said they would be back Sunday afternoon to make sure I was handling it OK.
I can’t wait for them to return. I am writing these words on my new computer, but I’m not sure I know how to save them and I surely don’t remember how to get them to my email to send them to the newspapers that run my column. I’m trying to be optimistic. Headaches don’t last forever and aspirin helps. At least I can turn this new computer on without help. It took two weeks 20 years ago for me to know how to turn the old one on. For the first time in a few years that melancholy longing for my Bic pen and yellow legal pad is returning, but maybe it will pass. I shall soldier on. I just hope this new computer marches with me.
