Do you remember being in fifth grade? That was the year that we who had begun school five years earlier thought our opinion was the only right opinion. Of course, that was not the case and sometimes the most frivolous topics could become blustery disagreements.
However, all was not lost. There was an adult in the room. When our disagreements became too loud and ridiculous, the adult stepped up and took charge – even at recess.
Our teacher would wait to see if we were going to come to our senses. If we continued down the path of argument and disparaging remarks, he, the adult in the room, took over. He would pull out the top drawer of his desk and take out the small wooden paddle he kept there. Then, he made it clear that he had a solution to our argument. He would strongly suggest that we get together, see just how silly we were acting, and come to a solution so he would not have to use his solution.
Most of the time we could do that. There were a few times the paddle had to do the job for which it was intended, but for the most part we worked things out and forgot how it all started.
I don’t know about you, but it seems to me we are seeing a lot of folks acting like fifth graders. It isn’t fifth graders doing the name calling and casting disparaging remarks at others. It is the adults among us. Many times their address is Washington, D.C. I keep waiting for the “adult in the room” to come forth, but I haven’t seen anyone who fits that description lately.
And it isn’t only politicians who carry on this way. The ordinary Jane and John Doe in any and all communities can be just as juvenile. Friendships are lost, sometimes families can’t even sit down to a meal together, siblings (and sometimes parents and grandparents) stop speaking to each other. How sad! Of course, we need to stand for what we believe is right, but we need to be able to do so with some degree of respect and dignity.
Now, I certainly am not on a plane of perfection that allows me to instruct others on how to act, but any of us with average intelligence know that when we disagree, nothing is going to be accomplished except more trouble if we don’t show some respect and dignity. It is time – past time – for someone to come forth and say what my fifth grade teacher said to us, “Listen to yourselves! Can’t you tell how ridiculous you sound? It is time for this to stop!” We respected him and he, the adult in the room, let us know that we could either respect others or he would give us a lesson in respect. We are so in need of those who can express opinions without them being made into toxic insults. Some of the best advice I was ever given was, beware of those who are dumb enough to think they’re smart. Think about that. No one is right about everything.
It bothers me to hear constant insults, decorated with words that one used to only find scribbled on restroom walls in service stations. It troubles my soul when I hear judgement passed on how a person looks or acts because he or she was reared in the country – or in the city. Those who pass such judgment can hand it out either direction. Everyone has an opinion and not all those opinions are right, by any stretch of the imagination. It is time to use our common, Christian thinking and let a tiny ray of common-sense shine on our insults and indignations. I wonder if we might take applications for those who would like to serve as “the adult in the room?”
I am not smart enough to know the solution to this problem, but I do know back when I was in fifth grade, it was handled. All it took was a person who respected us and led by example. I suppose if we take applications for such a position we would need to write in bold print, “Those who already know everything about everything, need not apply.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.