The Dixie Red Hatters met for their September meeting at Theo’s Feed Mill, where they enjoyed a delicious lunch served by friendly staff. At the meeting, Vice-Queen Glenda Dozier brought hats she had made form placemats to show us what they will look like. We will meet on November 11 at 10:00 in the Senior Activity Room at he Historic Fulton Grammar School to make hats and have a swap meet.
“You can decorate your hat any way you like. Just bring whatever decorations you want to use. Pat and I have enough placemats for everyone. If you have head forms and hot glue guns, bring those, too. If you don’t want to make a hat, but just want to come to enjoy the fellowship, we can use you to help hold hats. Two sets of hands are really needed during construction,” Vice-Queen Glenda said.
Queen Connie reminded us of the ugly sweater contest to be held Dec. 4 from 11:00 to 3:00 in Tanner, AL. This will be a fun hoot with a DJ, vendors, and a sock swap. The $40 cost must be paid by November 6.
Vice-Queen Pat Hamilton is going to contact Crossroads Ranch to see if we can tour that facility sometime in October. It will be interesting to learn more about the ranch and the amazing work the residents are doing there.
The October meeting will be at Mi Toro on the 28th. We will meet at 5:30. Until then, live, love, laugh.