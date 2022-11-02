Friends, don’t let nobody tell you this getting old stuff is easy. Like the old saying goes, “If you’re gonna be dumb, you better be tough.”
Here’s a story: I’m walking out in the edge of the yard, headed to the garden. Sorta downhill slope right under the water oak trees. And these trees have a bazillion acorns on the hard ground. Good for wildlife, but not so much for old folks. I stepped on them things with my big old size 14 boots, and that’s when the trouble started.
Now, I’m about as flexible as a fence post. So, I was walking or skating on these little ball bearings acorns, and I’m going all over the place. Truth is, I’ve never really been good at falling. I’m not very graceful, so I just fall and get it over with.
But now I’m trying to keep two big feet close together. Didn’t happen. ‘Bout like a hog on ice, one foot headed south and the other headed north, and then I’m suddenly headed downhill. I done the splits. Never done that before. Hope to never again.
Now, lucky for me, I rolled up in under my old Chevy Blazer. Tore the straddle out of my work britches and tore about a half dollar’s worth of hide off both elbows. Sorta dazed and confused, I guess. Raised up and bumped my head and made a mental note to check the rear-end grease. In the truck, that is.
I slithered out and took stock. Nothing broken but my pride. Found my glasses — or rather, Daisy found my glasses. Then we played a game of “Bring Them Here! BRING THEM TO ME!”
She finally got wore out and dropped them. Got the slobber wiped off and crawled up the slope and pulled up in a chair. Called Pam on the cell phone, and she promptly came to check on me! Course, that’s when the “what happened to you” questions got asked and had to be addressed. Those were immediately followed by “You need to be more careful” and “You’re not a kid anymore.”
“May not be,” I told her. “But I can do the splits.”
Sore, but alive and kicking. And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
