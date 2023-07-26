It is hard to believe that the demise of a hand-held electric mixer and the passing of one of the greatest singers of all time can have anything in common, but they do. At least to me they do. I will try to explain.
Last Saturday night I was getting ready to bake a cake for our Sunday table. It was a bit of a chore: a chocolate layer cake covered with the kind of creamy chocolate frosting that requires a lot of mixing. When it came time to make the frosting, I pushed the button to start my hand-held mixer and all I got was a faint hum. The beaters would not even turn. I tried to coax it into working but I was unsuccessful. I was a bit put out, yet I knew I could not complain. The mixer was almost 58 years old. I received it as a gift at my bridal shower in 1965.
I simply said, “Rest in peace,” as I wound the cord around it and gently put it on the lower shelf of my panty. Granted, the sensible thing to have done would have been to toss it in the garbage. I’m not very sensible when it comes to doing away with things that are special to me, even when they are no longer useful.
This mixer was special because it was given to me by Jim, Marie, and Cindy Goggans. The three of them were neighbors and almost as close as family to us. I just couldn’t bring myself to do away with the mixer that stirred such good memories. Over the years it had not been used every time I baked, but it had put in many hours of service. From cakes to pudding filling, to making smooth and creamy mashed potatoes, that hand-held mixer did the job.
Ruble bought me a heavy duty stand mixer that I used after I began decorating cakes. Still, the hand-held mixer that didn’t require much space or special care proved to be so handy over almost six decades.
I was left in a bit of a predicament on Saturday because I had to finish making the cake icing. It took me an hour to beat it by hand until it was creamy and yet stiff enough so spread over the cake. As I beat the frosting I remembered the story Marie told me about how it came to be that they bought the mixer.
First, they bought me a set of everyday flatware. Mom told Marie that was the gift my uncle had for us. Marie returned the flatware and bought an electric coffee pot. One of the hostesses told her that was the gift they were giving us. The coffee pot was returned and replaced by the mixer that came with two sets of beaters and a recipe book. After that return, Jim told Marie that if I received another mixer at the shower that I would have two, because they weren’t returning another thing!
When Marie would tell that story it always brought about a laugh, because I did get another hand mixer at the shower. I felt fortunate to have two mixers, although the second one was much lighter than the one Jim, Marie, and Cindy gave me.
Now for the second part of this “story of loss.” My favorite singer of all time passed away a few days after my 58-year-old mixer decided it was time to rest: Tony Bennet. He had a voice like no other. He was 96 and had been singing almost all his life.
The horrible disease that wipes out memories had riddled his life and taken his ability to remember those he loved, but it did not stop him from singing. He continued to sing as wonderfully as he ever did, not missing a note or a word. I could listen to him sing all day and then listen to him all over again. My two favorites of his many hits are “I Wanna Be Around” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.”
To sum up this strange story of endings, I will simply say my mixer and my favorite singer are gone but will not be forgotten. Some things are just too good to forget.
