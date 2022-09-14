My first employment, out of high school, was with Woodson Wilson, building houses.
Despite the job, I was not a carpenter. But I learned a lot and gained a lot of experience during those early days. But bad weather forced me to seek other employment, which led me to Monroe Trouser, a clothing manufacturing company in Smithville.
I now had a steady income and could provide the necessities for my family. During that time, one of my best friends had gone to work for W.F.T.O. Radio Station in Fulton and was instrumental in me being offered a job there. I spent five years with W.F.T.O. as a DJ.
One night at a candidate speaking, I was approached by Bobby Canup, who offered me a job as a sales rep for Tremont Floral Supplies. I took the job, leading to a series of career moves within sales for more than a decade.
During a 10-year stint at Tremont Floral (my second time there, actually), I was offered several opportunities to get into the insurance business but none of them seemed appealing enough to pull me away from my position at Tremont Floral.
One night, an older insurance agent out of New Albany visited us, and after purchasing the life coverage for my family, I was asked to go to work as an independent insurance agent. It was an opportunity unlike any I’d had previously. I consulted with a dozen or so people I knew in the industry — all of whom were aware of the position I had at Tremont and the financial security it offered me and my family. One of the people I had consulted with told me they felt I would be successful working in the insurance industry, although it would require a lot of dedication and discipline to be successful. He said if I have it two years, I would never walk away.
That was more than 40 years ago, and I am still helping people with their insurance needs.
I started in a small office located in the back of Russell, Russell and Childs Law Office at the corner of Main and Cummings Street. I originally started with a partner Randy Holley, and together, we formed H&H Insurance. Randy soon departed the business and left everything to me. It then became Hughes Insurance Agency.
I made a commitment when I first started in the insurance business that if I couldn’t put the interest and well-being of my clients ahead of my pocketbook, I didn’t deserve their business. It has always been my belief that, if I put God first, he would take care of my pocketbook. We overcame the financial adversity of those early years and, with our faith in God above, built a successful business that has allowed me to work toward a retirement and provide food, clothing and shelter to my family through it all.
During my long career, I became affiliated with Tarkenton Financial — a firm in Atlanta, Georgia, founded and owned by none other than Fran Tarkenton, former Hall of Fame Quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. Fran called me one day from St. Bart’s and stated he was down there on vacation, people watching. He stated that some interesting people had gone by, including Donald Trump. Fran stated he would be back in his office in Atlanta on the following Monday and would love to meet with me on Tuesday if I had any interest in looking at the opportunity he and Tarkenton Financial could offer me. I was in Fran’s office the following Tuesday; the rest is history. I consider this the best move I have ever made in my insurance career. The entire staff of Tarkenton Financial has treated me as family.
During my 40-plus years, I have enjoyed being a member of the Million Dollar Round Table group, a member of the Masters Forum with Allianz Life, at both Gold and Platinum levels. I have enjoyed being among the top producers with Allianz and American Equity during those years. Earlier this year, I was blessed with a phone call that informed me I was the No. 10 agent in production across the country with American Equity. I consider this a distinct honor and a blessing and appreciate the support team behind me at both American Equity & Allianz’s home office and for the support and help from Fran Tarkenton’s staff, as well.
These, along with other achievements, have contributed to the success I have enjoyed throughout my career.
Since the beginning of my career, I have lived by this mantra: “Service is our business, not just our motto. I also have been blessed with the opportunity of working with a great host of agents who have been affiliated with Hughes Insurance Agency. Besides that, I have been blessed with talented and efficient office personnel especially, Jamie Hardin, who has been with me for nine years now, as both an agent and office manager and is a great asset to the agency. Raele Bishop, who maintains the front desk chair as CSR and now a licensed agent, also has been a blessing to me and the agency. I am very thankful to God, my faithful wife, companion and supporter through it all, my family, friends and clients that I have had the privilege of serving during my 40-plus-year career in the insurance industry.
Even though I am looking forward to retirement, I will always be available as time permits for my loyal, faithful clients that I have been privileged to serve and help, who have made my career enjoyable and successful. I will forever be indebted to my mother and father who instilled in me a great work ethic and a positive mental attitude.
I am looking forward to some leisure time with Jan; my beautiful loving wife, and me being able to travel and enjoy time with our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I have tried throughout my working life to put God first. Because of this, he has blessed me with the client base and success I have enjoyed.
