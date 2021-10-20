George McLean said it best.
“The good newspaper can contribute perhaps more than any other institution to development of an active, mutually serving citizenship.”
Truer words could not have been spoken by the late owner and executive editor of the Daily Journal. His editorial, “The Good Newspaper,” is printed in the first edition of The Times every year. Not only as a reminder to the community of the importance of what we do but as a reminder to us, to stay focused on our purpose and the people for which we work, our readers.
I keep that editorial hanging on the bulletin board above my desk. Admittedly, I need McLean’s advice (and that nudge in the right direction) more often than most.
There’s one thing I knew when I came on board at The Times, I wanted to write.
Equally, there’s one thing I did not know, just how important this little newspaper is.
Tough times have taken their toll on every business, the newspaper business is no exception.
In the Oct. 15 NBC Today Show feature story, “Inside a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fight for survival,” Harry Smith visits the Storm Lake Times, where Editor Art Cullen and publisher John Cullen, his brother, no longer draw salaries to keep the business afloat.
“When things are lean you just leave the paychecks in the drawer,” Art Cullen told Smith.
With 3,200 subscribers, ironically referred to as ‘The Times,’ the newspaper reported on the state having some of the dirtiest water in the country.
“People just simply wouldn’t know that people were dying here,” Cullen said in the interview. “We’re three hours from anywhere. That’s what you’d lose. And you’d lose the sports scores and the new baby photos and the obits.”
And it doesn’t end there. The Pulitzer Prize-winning editor says that’s only the tip of the iceberg when considering the loss of local news.
“Where there is a news desert, that is no local newspaper, tax rates tend to go up, corruption cases tend to increase, even crime increases because there is a certain amount of shaming a local newspaper does when you get arrested for something,” Cullen continued.
Covid nearly crushed ad sales at The Storm Lake Times prompting Cullen and other regional newspaper owners to go on the road asking for funds to build foundation support for their papers.
When Smith asked John Cullen why is it important that their newspaper exists and continues to exist, Cullen said, “Somebody has to tell the story of Storm Lake. There are bad things that happen here, just like there are bad things that happen everywhere, but there are many more good things. We have to remind people of that in the community.”
Likewise, somebody has to tell the story of Itawamba County.
From our handful of staff, “Thank you for your support during these uncertain times and thank you for your continued support in the days ahead for our little newspaper.”
And thank you George McLean and Art Cullen for reminding us of just how important it is.