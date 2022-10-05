sg20221003_cotton

Cotton Candy mix is a Delta pansy selection with pastel, 3-inch flower in light blue, light pink, light yellow and light purple.

 Gary Bachman I MSU EXTENSION

This year is almost like clockwork; we hit Oct. 1, and we’re suddenly enjoying night temperatures in the 50s and 60s all across Mississippi. This is a welcome change from previous years when it seemed that summer would never go away. For once, planting our cool-season annuals seems to be right on schedule.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus