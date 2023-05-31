In the early 1990s, two coon hunting bosom buddies, Redneck and Redbone, each loaded his best hound into the airline shipping crate strapped onto the rear of his ATV and rode off through the hills into the Tombigbee River Bottom a mile or so behind Redbone's house for an evening of coon hunting.
They released the hounds into a good section of hardwood timber and soon had a nice race going in and out of the beaver swamps. The coon didn't seem inclined to climb, so they stopped often to listen and comment as they eased along the trails in the woods on the ATVs to keep the dogs within hearing.
Their hounds were making the race sound awfully good, but Redneck thought he was also hearing an occasional clear chopped bark that was not one of their hounds. He suspected the hound might belong to Turkey, who was probably hunting a mile or so farther south in the same river bottom, so he didn't really concern himself with it.
Finally, after about 45 minutes, the hounds came treed, and approaching the tree they saw that indeed there was a third hound on the tree. They proceeded leisurely to search the tree and harvest the coon down to the hounds. The third hound was a female wearing an electronic tracking collar, and Turkey's ID was on her collar, as Redneck suspected. They leashed all three hounds and lingered a few minutes at the tree, praising the hounds and watching for Turkey's light to approach, but it never happened.
Finally they started loading the hounds to proceed to the next dropping point farther to the east.
"What are you gonna do with that other dog?" asked Redbone as Redneck loaded her into his ATV.
"Hell, I'm gonna send her hunting!" came the reply.
That is exactly what they did, and soon had another 45 minute race going. Again the hounds treed and the coon was put out of the tree to the hounds. Again they lingered at the tree for a few minutes waiting for Turkey's light to approach, but again it never happened. There were deep swamps south of them, and Redneck figured Turkey was either having trouble getting through them or had decided to leave Ann out overnight, as he occasionally did when he could not access her.
Finally, they started loading the hounds onto the ATVs to return home.
"Are you gonna take her with you?" asked Redbone, as Redneck started to load Ann also.
"I sure am," came the reply. "I ain't gonna leave her in here by herself. She's got a tracking collar on, and they should have already been here!"
When they arrived at Redbone's house, he asked Redneck in for coffee, and Redneck accepted, thinking Turkey had probably left the river bottom and that would give him time to track Ann to them. The coffee break turned into an hour or more of talk about the hounds and hunting, but Turkey never showed up there either.
At last, Redneck headed hom himself, thinking he would just take Ann home to Turkey, who only lived two or three miles south of him. Out of habit, however, he drove straight home and didn't remember that he still had Ann until he started to unload his hound.
By that time, it was about midnight, and he had to work the next day, so he just put her into an extra dog pen, thinking he would return her on his way to work or Turkey would track her down the next day.
he settled into the warm bed and almost immediately drifted into a deep sleep. He was soon awakened, however, by a loud, persistent knocking at his entry door from the carport. Glancing at the clock, he saw it was about 1 a.m. as he grabbed his pants and started for the door.
Opening the inner wooden door, he was rather glad the metal security door was securely locked, because through the glass panels he saw a ramrod straight Turkey, all 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds of him, glaring indignantly at him through the door.
"Hmmpth! You seen my dog?" he asked rather loudly.
"Yeah, she's out there in the pen, Turkey. Just go out there and get her," Redneck replied.
"Hmmpth! What are you doing with her?"
Nearly choking to keep from laughing, Redneck said, "She came to us, and I waited for two hours for you to track her down, but you never did."
"Hmmph!" Turkey said again as he exited the carport around the corner toward the dog pens.
Later, the two men laughed about the incident, but it never was any funnier to Redneck than it was that night, as he chuckled himself back off to sleep.
Turkey also denied that they had left Ann when she got too deep into the swamps so they could make it to the package beverage store before it closed at 10 p.m., and said they just couldn't find her with the tracking unit. On their way home, as they reached the state highway five miles west of where they were hunting, he checked for her again in case she had gone in that direction. Strangely enough, the tracker picked her up at Redneck's house, two miles further west.
"Hell, she's over there!" exclaimed Turkey, pointing farther west, and they subsequently tracked her to Redneck's dog pens.
Redneck got another good chuckle out of it when her heard all of that.
