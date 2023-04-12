Sunny side up
By HARVEY PARSON

The grass is growing, the temperature elevates to the upper 80s on some days while on others a sweater is needed to keep a chill at bay. It is officially spring. Weather in springtime is very unpredictable, especially in our area. This is the favorite of all the seasons on almost everyone’s list. Easter glory comes with this season. On Easter Sunday our family was blessed to be together although it was at different times during the day.

