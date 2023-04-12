The grass is growing, the temperature elevates to the upper 80s on some days while on others a sweater is needed to keep a chill at bay. It is officially spring. Weather in springtime is very unpredictable, especially in our area. This is the favorite of all the seasons on almost everyone’s list. Easter glory comes with this season. On Easter Sunday our family was blessed to be together although it was at different times during the day.
All around our rural area signs of life are reappearing, from the budding of the trees and flowers to the grass that is showing fast-growing signs of life. It is a reminder of the Resurrection. As new buds come forth with a promise of blooms to follow and tiny leaves appear in that beautiful shade of green that only spring can produce we are made to realize again what a loving God we serve. This year our family celebrated Easter a little differently, still it was a wonderful day.
Kennedy had surgery on Good Friday. It was outpatient (of course) and it put him on the background and caused him to stay in bed that afternoon and night, and caused him to move slowly and walk at a stoop for most of Saturday. I knew he would not be able to come and have Easter lunch as he has every Easter Sunday of his life. Dining chairs do not fit him very well right now. But he is not one to give up. He had a plan. He called me and said his dad was going to bring him down on Easter Sunday. He said if I wanted to prepare a “care package” of our Easter food for him to take back home, that would be grand. And he said one other thing. He asked me not to hug him. This is the guy who has always loved hugs, but he is far too sore for a tight squeeze these days. We shared Easter joy with him and his dad and they left with a portion of our Easter food to enjoy later.
The rest of the family came at different times, meaning we did not have a sit-down meal together. It was more of a “eat when you get here” thing. Still, the ham and all the other foods we enjoy on this special Sunday tasted just as good as when the table is set correctly and we are all seated at the table together. Sometimes I think change is good in the fact it keeps us from thinking that ever having to change is a horrible thing. We proved this year that change can be enjoyable and memory-making just the same as if we had done things the way we always have.
Anna didn’t come on Easter this year and that certainly is different. She went with her friend to church and then on to have lunch with his family at his grandmother‘s. They had eaten here the last three Sundays. He told me last week they were going to his grandmother’s today. I told them to go with my blessings. I also told him how much I like guys who go see their grandma!
An Easter Sunday phone call from my lifelong friends, Jane and Sheri, topped off my day. As the two sisters and I talked and laughed we remembered big Easter egg hunts on this special Sunday and lots of other good times we have had together. Then, we agreed that for “old women” we are doing pretty good. How wonderful to have good friends to share laughter and good memories with.
How blessed that our family was able to be together even if not at a “sit down“ meal. And what a joy to have a grandson who, even though he is too sore from surgery to be hugged, came for a little while because he couldn’t imagine not going to GranVale’s house on Easter. So now we are past that special Sunday and are on a slick slope headed into summer. It’s time to buckle up and hang on for the ride – as we count our blessings!
