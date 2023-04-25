"A good time was had by all."
That totally worn out sentence is an apt description of the luncheon meeting of the 1965 graduating class of Hamilton (Alabama) High School last Thursday. Twenty-three of the 80 surviving members of that illustrious class met together to laugh, recall, and relive many good memories.
We all arrived before 11 a.m. and it was 2 p.m. when we decided we had to leave whether we wanted to or not. Since politics never entered into our gab and giggle session there was no controversy, just congeniality.
A highlight for me was when a dear friend that I had not seen for several years walked through the door. We were best friends in high school. He was my Homecoming escort in 1965. We worked on many committees together, and were student librarians together all three of our high school years. More importantly, he and another classmate and good friend and I worked our senior year at a newly built hotel and restaurant in town called The Hamilton Holiday.
“The Holiday” was a lovely place with a restaurant on the lobby floor and a special dining room atop the building. We made two dollars a night plus tips. At that time if we made $7 in tips we thought we were rich! And we did make that a few nights a week, especially if we worked “upstairs.” Hugh and I did a pretty good job of entertaining our classmates with stories of our “haps and mishaps” at our job. One of our favorite high school teachers who had taught us English in 10th grade owned the new establishment.
The third friend, Jane, who worked with us couldn’t be there Thursday, but she was a part of every story. I learned more about people from that part-time job than I have in anything else I have done in life. Jane and Hugh agree with that statement. The three of us had no idea what we were doing, but we tried. Had our “boss” not been fond of us and hand-picked us for the job, we wouldn’t have made it past the first night.
A German chef was over the kitchen and he had no patience with novice workers in what he called “his restaurant.” He would have made our lives miserable if we had not seen it all with a touch of humor. With a very thick accent he would say (while his white chef’s hat bobbed from side to side) “You three are HOPELESS!” He knew he was stuck with us whether he liked us or not. None of our customers ever complained about us (unless you count as a complaint the penny tip we once received.)
One story Hugh told last Thursday happened the night a special meeting was being held and we were told to be on our best “waiter and waitress” behavior. We had done pretty well until he, while swerving around tables, smiling and being cordial, let the tray he was holding shoulder high tip to one side. A large glass of ice water (with a twist of lemon) spilled into the purse that belonged to the wife of the Superintendent of Education. Jane and I almost fainted and Hugh stood in shocked silence. His “victim” could not have been nicer. Her remark was, “How wonderful! We now have a funny story to tell about this boring meeting!” If it had been any one of the other three ladies at her table, Hugh’s head would have probably been carried back to the kitchen on that ice water tray.
All who came to the class get-together last Thursday had stories to tell and lots of laughter was the fare of the day. I am now more sure than ever that laughter is the best medicine – and funny stories are ageless!
