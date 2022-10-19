Hello, everyone. I hope all of you are doing well.
Things are moving right along here at the library. It doesn’t seem like we should be into October already, but here we are, already halfway through it. We have some fun stuff going.
The kindergartners from Itawamba Attendance Center recently visited the library during a tour of facilities of “community helpers” in the area. In addition to showing them around, we held a special storytime for them with fun stories and songs. This year was the first time we have been able to do this since 2019, and we were thrilled to see them return.
Our next book club meeting will be Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. at the library. This date is one week later than we had initially scheduled. The book for this meeting will be the slow-burn psychological thriller "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave. There is still time if you would like us to try to help you find a copy from one of our partner libraries. Everyone is invited to attend this event. We always have fun, lively discussions.
As we usually do, we will be giving away candy at this year’s Scare on the Square, at 5 p.m. on Halloween night. This night is always a blast, and I’m amazed at the number of children who show up to take part in this activity.
In addition to these events, we continue to host children’s storytime every Monday at 5 p.m. with great stories and a fun hands-on craft. We also hold our STEM Exploration Days on the first and third Mondays of each month. Feel free to join us and let your child’s imagination be their guide in trying out some of these fun and educational STEM toys and gadgets.
To close out this column, I want to discuss some of the titles we mentioned in our Staff Picks Lunching with Books event last month. Here is one of each of our picks with a brief description for each one:
- Courtney Ables’ pick: "The Children on the Hill" by Jennifer McMahon – This story, told in alternating narratives between 1978 and 2019, involves Lizzy Shelley, a semi-famous podcaster and reality tv host, who was found feral and mute as a child and taken in by a family. Lizzy heads to Vermont to investigate the disappearance of a young woman and the sighting of a monster. “She is determined to hunt it down because Lizzy knows better than anyone that monsters are real, and one of them is her very own sister.”
- Crystal Timms’ Pick: "Virgin River" by Robyn Carr – Tells the story of Melinda Monroe, a midwife and nurse practitioner looking for a change of pace from the city, who takes a job helping provide medical care in the remote mountain town of Virgin River. When she gets there, she finds that the town isn’t quite as perfect as the pictures made it. Had she made a mistake coming here? Will she leave, or will she stay? Will a tiny baby left on the doorstep help her decide? Or will it be a former Marine that persuades her to give Virgin River a chance?
- Jeffrey's Pick: "Don’t Know Tough" by Eli Cranor - Billy Lowe, a volatile but talented running back from an extremely troubled home, is the only hope for the Denton football team. Billy takes out his anger from a harsh upbringing on the field, but when his savagery crosses a line, he faces suspension. Without Billy, the team can kiss their playoff bid goodbye. But the head coach, Trent Powers, who just moved from California, has more than just his paycheck riding on Billy’s bad behavior. As a born-again Christian, Trent feels a divine calling to save Billy—save him from his circumstances and save his soul. When Billy’s abuser is found murdered in the Lowe family trailer, all evidence points toward Billy. Now nothing can stop an explosive chain of violence that could tear the whole town apart on the eve of the playoffs.
- Andrea Surrette’s Pick: "Other Birds" by Sarah Addison Allen - Eighteen-year-old Zoey has just moved from Tulsa to Mallow Island, on the coast of South Carolina. She has inherited her mother’s condo there and plans to stay until she starts college in the fall. The condo is in an old cobblestone building called the Dellawisp, named after the beautiful turquoise birds that live on the grounds. With her move, Zoey is hoping to learn more about her mysterious late mother. Instead, she meets a cast of quirky neighbors: a henna artist with a past she’d rather forget, a lonely chef, the apartment manager, who has a fondness for the Dellawisps, and two estranged middle-aged sisters. When one of the sisters dies suddenly, it sets off a search that leads to the island’s famous author and a long-estranged relative of the sisters. Filled with magical realism (and a few meddling ghosts), "Other Birds" is an enchanting tale full of love and magic that won’t let you go.
