Last week at this time, I didn’t know who wore No. 3 and played for the Buffalo Bills. I’m not very sports-minded; I’m not sure I even knew Buffalo had a professional football team.
But last Monday night, something happened when the Buffalo Bills were playing the Cincinnati Bengals. Because of it, not only do I know who wears No. 3, for Buffalo, I also know he experienced a miracle.
Damar Hillman actually died for a short time on the football field before being revived. That heartbreaking incident has brought people in this country together in a way I don’t think I have seen since Sept. 11, 2001. If you have watched any TV or read any news reports in the last week, you know what happened to him and you also know that he is alive, breathing on his own and speaking.
It’s nothing short of a miracle.
As Hillman was being given CPR on the field, his teammates and the opposing team got on their knees and to pray. One sports announcer on national television prayed aloud into his microphone because he said he felt God was leading him to do that.
God works in mysterious ways. I have no idea why this happened to this young man, I only know the outcome has been a revival of prayer and giving God the glory in a way that is equal to a revival spreading across our country. As Damar was driven off the field and taken to the medical center in Cincinnati, it was evident those who had been close to him knew how serious the situation was. And they prayed. His mother was brought out of the stands to ride to the hospital with him. And she prayed. Fans in the stands had heads bowed and hands folded. They were praying.
By the time he arrived at the hospital, a group had gathered to hold a prayer vigil outside the building where Damar was being treated. And the prayers continued. All night. And into the next day. He was in critical condition and was not breathing on his own. The prayers continued. And we who, just a short time before, didn‘t know this young man even existed began to pray. It wasn’t just football fans, it wasn’t just his teammates and other football players; it was all people who totally believe in the power of prayer, praying together for this young man to live.
As I prayed, I was so blessed. Prayer offers peace for the recipients of prayer, along with those who are praying. Oh, what a feeling!
So here we are, almost a week later. Just a short time ago, it was announced that Damar Hillman is sitting up, chatting with his family and watching his team play. He is asking that we all keep praying for him, because he has a road of recovery ahead that he isn’t sure about, but he says he is confident God is already there and will provide the strength he needs. God bless him!
I have heard little to no criticism at this outpouring of prayer, even from those who don’t believe. They are unusually quite, perhaps because they have witnessed something bigger than themselves. Let’s continue to prayer for this young man and his family. As we do, let’s thank God for His mysterious ways and how He uses them to perform such miracles. What a week it has been — a miraculous one.
