40 plus years ago, I had quite an adventure on what started out as an ordinary summer day.
On that day, I loaded three little girls and two baskets filled with peas in our vehicle and headed for the place on the outskirts of town that had a mechanical pea shelling machine. I had shelled by hand that whole summer until I was all shelled out.
The three little girls who were busily playing were not happy at all about the pea-shelling trip. I piqued their interest by telling them while the peas were being shelled, we would go to the grocery store and restock our popsicle supply. With that in mind, I decided I had better make myself a little more presentable. I selected a white blouse with cape sleeves — and please do remember the description of my blouse sleeves as it is an important detail of this horrifying pea shelling story.
Upon arriving at the shelling place, I went inside and politely told the man who was explaining how to get bugs off collard plants to a customer, that I had peas for him to shell. He put down the bug dust and said, “The sheller is around there.” He pointed to the back of the building. I thanked him and said that I’d just drop my peas off and pick them up later when they were shelled. “I don’t shell,” he said. “You do your own, or they don‘t get done.”
I knew I was in trouble because I’m no good with any kind of mechanical equipment. I had to take training to use an electric can opener! And now, I was supposed to shell peas on something that looked like a cross between a big, oscillating fan and a miniature saw mill — oh, my goodness!
“Lord help me,” I said as I deposited the peas down a chute (where I assumed they were suppose to go). The three little girls, Michelle, Dawn and Mary, looked troubled.
“Be careful!” one of them said as I flipped the switch to start the shelling process. After making a whirring, grinding and groaning sound, the peas began moving along.
Then, I felt one of the girls pulling on my blouse sleeve. I turned to see what she wanted and discovered that it wasn’t one of the girls that was tugging at my cape sleeve, it was that mechanical pea shelling machine. My sleeve was winding around the pulley, whose job it was to move the peas through. I tried to turn it off to no avail. Forget about the fact that I was about to be shelled; that big machine was there to do an job and it was going to do it. If I got in the way, then it was just my hard luck. There was nothing to do but panic and wonder what I (to say nothing about the machine) would look like once it began trying to move me down that chute and into the “shelling gears.”
The girls made a dash for the car. My sleeve was being wound tighter. Things were getting serious. Then I came to my senses (somewhat). I gave a big jerk, heard a rip, and watched in horror as my lovely cape sleeve (now smeared liberally with black grease) went flying through the shelling prongs. I finally found the switch and shut it all down.
I salvaged my unshelled peas and loaded them back in the car. The girls were still scared. I told them one day we would talk about this day and laugh. It has taken a few decades to be able to do that. On that summer day, now so long ago, we completely forgot about buying popsicles. We took our peas home, sat under a shade tree, and shelled them.
I haven’t worn a blouse with cape sleeves since.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.