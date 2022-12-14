Is there anything more fun than chopping down a Christmas tree? Yes! Watching someone else chop down a Christmas tree.
I found that out through experience. On Friday in December back in the late ‘70s, we had planned to go into the woods and chop down our tree. But duty called, and Ruble had to be later getting home than expected. Michelle and Dawn were looking forward to decorating our tree that night, so I decided to save the day and fell our tree myself. It couldn’t be that hard, I naively thought as I loaded the ax into the trunk of the car.
The girls didn’t seem to have a lot of confidence in my tree-cutting ability.
“Are you sure you can do it, Mama?” one of my children asked, followed immediately by the other asking, “Are you REAL sure you can do it?”
Of course, I was sure. I’d watched our Christmas trees being chopped down for as long as I could remember. How hard could it be?
We drove down the road and stopped so we would only have a short walk to our tree. We had picked it out several days before in passing. I feared when we got close to it, the branches might be thin on one side, but that was not the case. It was just as pretty up close as it was from the roadside.
I confidently raised the ax and made my first chop. Nothing happened. So I chopped again, this time with more force. And again. And again.
After a good half hour, I hadn’t made much of a dent in the sturdy tree trunk.
“Mama, I think we should let Daddy do this,” Michelle said. I was tired and hot — and it was a frigid day!
Undeterred, I chopped some more. Dawn added her voice, urging me to wait for Daddy. I told them I might have to chew the tree trunk like a beaver, but I was going to get that tree on the ground.
I had it cut more than halfway through when I had an idea. I grabbed hold of the tree as high as I could reach and began pulling it over. I could tell it was giving a little, so I called the girls to assist.
Finally, there was a splintering sound, and the tree and I both hit the ground. I got up cheering! Victory!
It took all three of us to drag the tree back to the car, where we found it was too big for the trunk. Michelle said for me to drive slowly and she would walk holding on the tree, making sure it didn’t fall out. That quick trip home seemed like it took as long as traveling by covered wagon over a vast prairie. Ruble arrived home shortly after we did. I was so proud of the fact that I had cut our tree for the season, until I heard Michelle and Dawn tell their version of the chopping, swinging, pulling, and falling episode. It wasn’t a pretty story, but they told it well.
That night, we got the tree decorated, just like we had planned. Ruble had a little trouble getting it to stand straight in the holder because of the split off the side of the trunk, but as the ornaments reflected the twinkling lights, that tree stood straight and tall. I knew we had made a memory. Not of a perfect adventure, but of doing whatever it took to get something done that meant so much to us.
Does that inexperienced tree cutting episode have anything to do with the real meaning of this special season? To me it does. Love was the motivation. And if this season is about anything, it is about love. It came in the form of the greatest gift ever given, and nothing is successful without that love.
I hope this season is filled with lovely, memory-making moments for you and yours
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.