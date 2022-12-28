As I write, the sun is setting on Christmas Day 2022. The family has just left after a day filled with lots of good cheer, too much good food, and presents that caused us to “ooh and ah!” It is a day I shall ponder in my heart in years to come.
Christmas is a time for making memories, sometimes heartwarming and happy. But, because of circumstances, sadness sometimes tempers the memories. Life is life — a mixture of the good, the happy, the not-so-good and the sad. It is wonderful to have good memories to take the edge off the memories that are not so good.
This year, as we usually do, we rushed though our lunch so we could get to the opening of presents. Smiles, even shouts of joy, accompanied the revealing of each gift. An example of the shouts of joy is when Kennedy opened the package that contained the coat he had hinted to “Santa GranVale” that he wanted. Anna was just as delighted that I had taken her hint and gifted her with items she wished for as well.
Our daughters are always too generous with me, and this year was no exception. They know me so well and their gifts always prove that. As the sun sets on this day, I am filled with more good memories. And as I think about today, my mind also goes back to other years and other Christmases of my life. Some memories are humorous now, but at the time they happened, not so much. For instance, the Christmas when I was 15. We had unexpected company come to spend the three days before Christmas with us. It was Ma Hughes’ sister-in-law from Memphis, and I loved her dearly. She had grandchildren I had never met, and on this trip she brought a very pretty 17-year-old granddaughter with her. Every boy around went loopy over her, and that made for a long three days for me and the other girls in the community.
We had a couple of parties planned, and we were going caroling afterwards. Mom insisted that I had to invite my visiting cousin to accompany us, and therein hangs a tale. If one had looked up the word “flirt” in the dictionary, her picture would have been by it — every hair in place, make up perfectly done, and outfits that matched outrageously. When she left going back to Memphis, three days after she arrived, not one couple in our group was still together. Despite the tight friendship that existed between all of us, a couple of the girls in the group thanked me for spoiling what otherwise was going to be an outstanding Christmas. My only defense was I didn’t invite her to come, and I couldn’t help it if she sounded like Jackie Kennedy, every outfit she wore matched, her hair was too good to be true, and her perfume wasn’t sold by the Avon lady.
Oh, that perfume! Everyone she sat by reeked with the fragrance, called “Ambush.” All I will say about that is the name was quite appropriate. Watching that car head back to Tennessee the day before Christmas Eve was one of my favorite Christmas presents that year. In a few days, all was well as far as teenage relationships were concerned.
Why I thought of that particular Christmas memory on this particular Christmas Day, I have no idea. But I can still smell her perfume every time I think of it. That Christmas turned out to be a good one, as most of mine have. As I have all my life, I still sing “Happy Birthday Jesus” when I wake up on Christmas morning and “Joy To The World” seems to say it all. The true meaning of this day never changes. That is the best, most important memory of all.
