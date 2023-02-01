Each morning, as I sit at my table enjoying my first cup of coffee, I so enjoy looking out my kitchen window.
Of all the windows in our house, the view from the one in the kitchen is my favorite. I can see the “big woods” that outline what once was a pasture filled with Black Angus cattle. The varying height of the trees tells the story of the layout of the land. It is hilly country here, where the roots of my life are planted deeply.
The landscape I see out my window changes only when the seasons change, but the scenes I see each morning are different every day. Some mornings there are as many as eight deer roaming peacefully and unafraid at the outer edge of the backyard. They occasionally come close enough to the window to hear me when I tap on it, which I do just to see what their response will be. It doesn’t frighten them at all. With the first tap, they turn and look directly at where the sound came from; then, calm as can be, they go back to sauntering around at their leisure.
Sometimes they are still taking their morning “constitutional” in the backyard when I finish my third cup of coffee and begin my day. That requires leaving that beautiful view of my world. While deer do many things that irritate gardeners, they are a sight to behold as they go about their meandering. As I watch them, I often think that if I were an artist, I would paint that lovely picture of nature roaming freely. The weather doesn’t seem to bother them. Hot, cold, or in between — no matter the season, I have “deer walkers” in my yard often.
But that isn’t the only scene I enjoy. I usually have lots of birds to watch every day as I sip my coffee and count my blessings. Spring and summer are the times when the greatest number of birds fly, sing, and hop around as I watch. But winter also offers a variety of birds. Those brave winter birds must like our area despite the cold. They stay with us rather than flying farther south for the winter.
Flocks of “winter robins,” as I call them, are usually worth watching. Not so this winter. I have not seen many birds at all and not a single robin. I miss them.
I come by my love of bird-watching naturally. In the golden years of my sweet mama’s life, bird-watching was her favorite pastime. Armed with her small binoculars and her “Birds of America“ book, she watched from the patio, weather permitting. Otherwise, her kitchen window was her view into the world of feathered friends. She would be most disappointed at this robin-less winter we are having.
There is another creature I once saw often out my window: armadillos. I hate to even mention them, but for a few years it seemed every one of those ugly creatures in this part of the country called our place home. Our backyard was their favorite hangout. I can’t think of one positive thing to say about those pests that look like opossums in armor. They dig holes all over the yard, wreak on flower beds, and Ruble found out once they also hiss and bite when being hit with a stick. They seem to have moved away — far, far away, I hope. And I’m thankful.
I miss the birds, and, as aggravating as deer can be, I so enjoy the beauty of them. Now you know. The view God provides from my kitchen window and at least three cups of good, strong coffee. That’s the way I start my day. I highly recommend it.
