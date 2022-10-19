The one thing I was devoting my attention to last Friday was bringing my Gravel Springs School scrapbook up to date. I planned to take it to our reunion, set for the following day. A search for pictures was the most challenging part of that project. My hope that an Elmer’s glue stick would hold pictures in place as well as tape was the most inconvenient. I had used all my transparent tape and forgot to buy more.
I found the pictures I was looking for and the glue stick worked fine. I placed the scrapbook with a 1954 Gravel Springs yearbook that I was also going to take to the reunion. The rest of Friday went by without any cause to feel anything but happy anticipation for the reunion.
And then, around 6 p.m., I went to my big freezer in the laundry room. That changed my leisurely schedule to one that could be considered a first cousin to chaos.
I noticed a red light on the freezer door that had not been on before. I opened the door and found everything inside on the way to being completely thawed. I stood staring at several packs of cold, yet thawed, ground beef, two baking hens at just the right stage for cooking, a large bag of chicken fingers that were as limp as cooked noodles, a pizza that was folding in the middle, and a pack of chicken legs that looked like they were ready to walk. There were several bags and boxes of fruits and vegetables, but they still had ice crystals in them.
I grabbed the bags of veggies and fruit as fast as I could and found places in my kitchen side-by-side freezer for them. As I carried packs of cold yet warming food to the side-by-side, I tried to think what I would do with all that thawed meat. My first impulse was to dump it.
Then, as Pa Hughes used to say, I remembered who I was. There was no way I, who came from a family who saved everything that could be saved, could throw one bit of that meat out. The only alternative was to cook it.
I began around 7 p.m. By 2 a.m., dozens of hamburger patties, the stewed chicken legs in broth, baked chicken fingers, and one “rising crust” pizza, were cooked and cool enough to be packaged and put in the side-by-side in the kitchen. The two baking hens were in the refrigerator waiting until a little later that morning to be cooked. After the final package was pushed inside the tight freezer space available, I limped off to bed. It had been a long time since I was that tired. I thought of our reunion as I drifted off to sleep.
When I awoke to a swollen ankle, sore calf muscles and feet that when I stood seemed to shout, “DON'T MOVE!,” I knew I wouldn’t make it to the reunion. I called and told my fellow-planners my plight. They understood. Friends do that, don‘t they?
As the hens baked on Saturday morning, I looked over my Gravel Springs keepsakes and recalled good memories. Sometimes, we have to make the most of our situation, even if it means having a “private“ school reunion. That afternoon, I received calls saying the “public” reunion was a success and I would be receiving pictures.
Last Friday was my first experience with a “warm freezer." I hope it's also my last. I’m going to be fine and I have a lot of cooked, frozen food! My sweet mama used to say her life became far less complicated when she learned to “swing from any limb.” I understand, Mama.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&