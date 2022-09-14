When I heard that England’s Queen Elizabeth II was being attended by doctors and that she was in a “watchful” situation, I had a pretty good idea we’d be hearing she had passed before long.
Unfortunately, I was right. A sadness came over me.
I have always thought Queen Elizabeth to be an outstanding example of womanhood. Beautifully dressed for every occasion and topping that off with a smile, she always was at ease with the people around her, wherever she was. Last year I watched the funeral service for her husband, Prince Phillip. She sat alone at the service for her beloved husband. They had been married for 73 years. Because of the pandemic, the few others who were in attendance were seated far apart. All were wearing masks and trying not to touch anyone or anything. The Queen looked so alone.
A service for one’s spouse is sad enough under normal circumstances. To see her sitting there, sorrowful eyes staring out from above a black mask, it seemed as if she were looking into the future, and she did not relish the thought of entering it without him.
No matter what our station in life we all grieve at the loss of someone we love.
Following news of her death, my mind wandered back to my childhood. We didn’t have a TV, but we had a radio, and Mom subscribed to McCall’s and The Saturday Evening Post magazines. On the radio, there were stories on Lowell Thomas’ evening news about the royals. Sometimes there were feature stories about the “royal children,” Charles and Anne, in the magazines we got. They were considered to be the most fashionably dressed children in the world.
The main story about the Royal family that Mom kept up with concerned the Queen’s sister, Margaret, and her wish to marry Group Captain Peter Townsend, a member of the Royal Military. He was a “commoner” and divorced. That story was big news for months in our magazines and on national radio. The ending was that Princess Margaret was denied permission to marry him. Media attention turned again to the queen, her husband, and her children.
It is amazing that someone such as I, who grew up near the banks of Bull Mountain Creek in rural Northwestern Alabama, would have such an interest in royalty. But I did, and I still do. The pomp and circumstance and the symbolisms seem to weave a beautiful tapestry of tradition, and I love traditions. The Queen never gave the people she served reason to doubt her. She was up to the task that was thrust upon her 70 years ago, when she was just 25 years old. I have heard the words “dignity,” “grace,” “Christian,” and “a life well lived” used to describe her. It is said that from 1955 until he was no longer able to do so, the Rev. Billy Graham was her faith counselor. She could not have had a better one. Queen Elizabeth was never shy about expressing her reliance on her faith. I watched as her son, King Charles III, spoke of the task that is now his. It was a compassionate, uniting speech from his heart.
I was envious of his words to his people because we here in our great country need so desperately to hear such. His words concluded with a request to Almighty God to help him. Oh, that we had leaders in our country who could (or would) deliver such a uniting speech. Maybe the new king will give our “leaders” pointers on the correct words to use when one is striving to unite a country. For certain, they need all the help they can get, and they need it quickly. May God bless and keep us all.
