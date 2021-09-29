The first cool days of fall have been wonderful! Summer was not as bad as it could have been. At least we had (some say too much) rain mingled in to keep us from being totally parched. Maybe cooler temps are here to stay. Fall is my favorite time of year.
Speaking of rainy days, I was fearful Red Bay’s homecoming parade and game (on September 17th) would be a wash out. Thankfully, it wasn’t. I was looking forward to going to see the parade and then staying for the homecoming presentation at the game that night. Alas, an unexpected bout with that painful malady known as gout put an end to my plans. Even though I didn’t get to see our grandson, Kennedy, escort the lovely sophomore class reprehensive, Shelby Nichols, I have seen lots of pictures and a video of the event.
All the young ladies carried on the tradition that the south is known for---- lovely southern belles. They were absolutely beautiful! I have never seen a finer group of young people. The young men were all so “clean cut” and handsome. They looked right at home in their formal attire. I’m not sure those are now political correct statements to make. I don’t really let that bother me. They are true.
As for my “bout with gout,” it was very painful but also very short lived. The Grace of God and modern medicine brought it to a fast end. Other than that brief declaration, the gout story will have to be for another time, and I know you are so proud to be spared the details. No one really enjoys hearing about painful moments. You can thank our daughters that my subject this week swung from gout to fashion missteps. It is because of a picture our daughters discussed at Sunday lunch about my lack of my fashion skill in their childhoods that changed the subject.
Dawn asked why in the world I had her picture that was hanging in the hallway, made in that “ugly, gold dress“. She was four years old at the time. I don’t know what suddenly drew her attention to it. The picture has only been hanging in the hallway for 44 years and she‘s never had a come-apart about it before. Anyway, she said the dress was dreadful. At that point her sister took up the story. I continued to enjoy my lunch and listen. “Oh,” Michelle said. “That was my dress. I wore it Sue’s wedding in 1970.” Dawn looked horrified. “Mama!” she said. “I wasn’t born until 1973! Why did you drag out a seven year old gold hand-me-down dress to have that pitiful picture made?” She and her sister went on and on about that sweet little dress that Michelle had worn when she was a rice girl in our friend’s wedding. Their comments should have been recorded in full. Some were pretty funny, I‘ll admit.
What it all boiled down to is this: I just didn’t know one should not have the second child’s picture made in the first child’s gold dress that was seven years old. “Besides,” Dawn said. “My hair looks chewed!” She and her sister by this time were laughing so hard they were crying. Our sweet granddaughter put her arm around me and said, “Pay no attention to them, GranVale. The dress is not that bad and Mom does have hard to manage curly hair.” Bless her heart.
I frankly would rather have gone on and on about the RBHS homecoming and my “gout bout” this week, but a gold hand-me-down dress and chewed hair is more important I suppose. I’ll never dress Dawn like that again, although I do still have the dress. She better watch out. It could show up in her second childhood!