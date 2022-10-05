It is difficult to think of words to express my excitement when I opened my Christmas gift the year I was in 6th grade. It was a camera. My very own camera! I just knew I was destined to become a famous photographer.
Although my simple camera did not bear a famous name brand, it was a box full of joy to me: A camera, complete with flash attachment, a 12 snap roll of black-and-white film, and six big flashbulbs. Those bulbs were capable of rendering those being photographed blind for a few seconds. For another minute or two after the blindness subsided, black spots danced with every blink of the eye.
Using that simple camera, I photographed life as we lived it. Whether it was school picnics, class programs, recess time at school or Sunday afternoons when friends gathered to go “riding around,” I captured the moments in pictures. On many of my pictures, there is what looks like white smoke. That’s because I always had a problem of holding the camera still. And, there were times when a big blob would partially cover those in the photograph. That “blob” was my thumb. It seemed to always show up on at least two of the photos from every picture taking event.
Amputations were a part of almost every picture I made as well. It was normal for legs, arms, feet, even heads (or a part of heads) to be missing on my outstanding photography work. As much as I enjoyed my camera, it was evident from the start that I would never be a famous photographer. That didn’t stop me. I made pictures at our family reunions with enthusiasm, but not perfection. The pictures I made with that Christmas camera filled many shoeboxes. Now many of them fill scrapbooks I have made through the years.
There is one picture-taking event that I well recall. I snapped an entire 12-photo roll of film when we went to Dismal Falls on our Gravel Springs School 6th grade class picnic. The picture I made of the waterfall was not half bad. Other than that, it is a random guess as to who or what the pictures are actually depicting. It is a beautiful place where nature is the only back drop any photographer would ever need. I treasure those Dismal Falls pictures, but there is only one good one, and my teacher made it. It shows our class seated at picnic tables for lunch.
I made quite a few pictures of our Gravel Springs School adventures. I have the better ones in my school scrapbook. Those that look like I was jumping up and down when I took them are in shoeboxes packed away. But, I think I’m going to be looking for those not-so-sharp pictures this week. There is a Gravel Springs School Reunion being planned. It is always fun to share pictures at such occasions. No one cares if they are perfect or not.
This is the first GSJH reunion we have had in two years, due to the pandemic. We are meeting at J and V Smokehouse Restaurant in Hamilton, Alabama, beginning at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15. All who ever attended the school or know those who did are invited.
I sure wish I had a simple, point-and-shoot camera to take along to the event, but I don’t. Maybe my friends who are smart enough to use a phone to take pictures will snap a few. Mercy me! From a point-and-shoot camera to taking pictures with a phone; life has changed a bit since those Gravel Springs days ... those days worth remembering in pictures as well as words.
