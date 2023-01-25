Chickens. These days, it would be like having money in the bank to have several of those creatures running around clucking and laying eggs. I almost passed out when I saw the price of a dozen eggs last week — more than $4!. To an egg-lover like me, that is sad news. It seems avian flu has killed many laying hens. That’s why our money is now in our refrigerator disguised as a carton of eggs.
Remember back when we were told how bad eggs were for us? We were warned not to eat anything but the whites of eggs and to do that only occasionally (like once every two years). I believed none of that. I grew up eating eggs. Our school health books devoted countless words to testifying how good it was to include eggs in our diets. Back then, we enjoyed eggs for breakfast (scrambled, over-easy, or sunny-side-up); sometimes we also had them for lunch or supper as the “protein” part of our meal (there is nothing better with vegetables than boiled eggs with a generous sprinkling of salt and pepper). A picnic was never complete without at least a dozen deviled eggs for picnickers to enjoy, and eggs are the key ingredient in so many main dishes and desserts, they are almost a necessity.
When eggs were being maligned and bad-mouthed a few years ago, I turned a deaf ear and continued to enjoy those “good-any-way-they-are-served” odd-shaped products of good laying hens. When those with whom I was with would get deep into the horrible consequences of eating eggs, I would think, “Give it a few years, and they’ll be the best food in the world for us.”
And so here we are. Once again, eggs are hailed as a healthy food and the price has gone up 130%.
In my growing up days on the farm, one of my chores was to gather the eggs every afternoon. There were nests nailed to the sides and back of our chicken house, although a few hens strayed and made their own nests in the sage straw that wasn’t far from there. Lately, I’ve been reminiscing about that chore and how many eggs were in my basket after a “good gathering.” These days, I would need a bodyguard to carry around that many eggs. Still, it’s good to dream about how nice it would be to do that again. Now that I have knee problems and have to be careful where I walk, I would not only need a bodyguard for protection, but a physical therapist to help me maintain balance as well.
But there is great joy in “seeking and finding” eggs. Even back in my growing up days, eggs were a great treasure … although their price was quite a bit lower per dozen. Excess eggs were sold to the peddler or local community store, and that was “spending money” for farm wives.
I don’t know when the price of eggs will go back to affordable; I just know that right now, I have three dozen eggs in my refrigerator, and I’ll have to think long and hard before I cook one of them. When Easter rolls around, I wonder if the lovely baskets that are an indelible part of celebrating springtime will brim with bright eggs of shiny plastic. That solves one problem. Plastic eggs are economical and do just fine in Easter baskets.
The plastic kind doesn’t help at all when it comes to a good breakfast of scrambled, over-easy, or sunny-side-up eggs. And deviled eggs for a picnic? Despite their pretty color, they won’t help there either. I have decided: I choose eggs! Some things are just too good to give up — even if a bank loan is required to afford them.
