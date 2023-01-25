Lavale Mills 2022

Chickens. These days, it would be like having money in the bank to have several of those creatures running around clucking and laying eggs. I almost passed out when I saw the price of a dozen eggs last week — more than $4!. To an egg-lover like me, that is sad news. It seems avian flu has killed many laying hens. That’s why our money is now in our refrigerator disguised as a carton of eggs.

