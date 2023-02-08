Call it a mother’s instinct if you will. Or maybe it was just her tone of voice. Either way, I knew as soon as I answered the phone and Dawn said, “Hello, Mama,” that something wasn’t exactly right.
I asked her how she was doing, and she replied, “Well, I have a little problem. My earring pulled through my right ear lobe, and I’m going to have let a surgeon deal with it.”
I did not say, ”So now you know why I don’t have holes in my ears,” although I was tempted. I asked her if I could do anything, and she said there was nothing to be done. She said she experienced a good bit of bleeding, and the split lobe was extremely tender, but the doctor said only a surgeon could fix it. Both of our daughters like earrings as much as I do, with one big difference. I wear clips; they wear pierced, as does our granddaughter.
I didn’t say, “I told you so” because that is not a good thing to say to anyone, especially one's child. But I will admit that I smiled (a quick, little one) as I remembered how our daughters have tried and tried to rally me into getting my ears used for target practice.
For the life of me, I can’t understand why anyone would call punching a hole in an ear lobe with a needle, pushing a wire through it, and screwing a “bolt” on the back to hold an earring in place fashionable. I call it torture, plain and simple.
As we hung up, I sympathized and told her the chandelier earrings that she loves to wear were probably a bit too heavy. She has tiny earlobes, and that seems reason enough not to wear heavy earrings that dangle all the way to her shoulders. When she first had her ears pierced, I cautioned her about heavy earrings. I honestly believe if a wire could be put on an anvil, and if that seemed to be the correct accessory for her outfit, she would push that wire through her earlobe and let the anvil dangle. Bless her fashionable heart.
I am not totally inexperienced regarding pierced ears. When Michelle was 12, she had hers pierced. It was a birthday gift. When Ruble paid for her, as a surprise, he also paid for me to have mine done. Boy, was I surprised! Before I could turn and run, I was escorted to a stool and a lady armed with something that looked like a staple gun shot me, first in left ear and then in my right. She was as quick on the draw as Matt Dillon. Lord, it hurt! Dawn, who was only 6 at the time, asked why I was holding my head funny. I was in too much pain to answer.
By the time we arrived home three hours later, the pain in my ear lobes was scream-worthy. My lobes seemed to be throbbing in rhythm with the pounding of my heart — Boom! Boom! Boom! I couldn’t stand it. I went to the garbage can, pulled the backs off the little round gold balls that had been shot in my ears and pulled them out. I threw them in the garbage can. If my thoughtful husband had just asked me, I could have saved him $25.
Michelle was happy enough for both of us. She was grinning from pierced ear to pierced ear. Ruble remarked that she was doing fine. I pointed out that I had thick ear lobes and she didn’t. My wounded ears hurt all night. I had the consolation of knowing that when those holes healed up, there would never be anymore.
I wear my clip earrings with pride (and just the tiniest bit of pinching pain ), but they will never split my ear lobes. As of this writing, Dawn has had her ear repaired and the surgeon told her she could have the lobe pierced again in three weeks. She can hardly wait. Some people never learn.