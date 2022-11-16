Sunny Side Up
One day, sometime in the early 1980s, the girls and I were leaving for school. I was still working for the Marion County, Alabama, school system. We had the car radio on and heard the disc jockey say, “Coming up next, the new country group, Alabama!”
I was immediately skeptical.
“My goodness, that’s all we need,” I said. “Some little jerked up bar band using the name of our great state as their name!”
Then we heard their song. The harmony of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook was the best I’d ever heard. The music they played sounded as if they had a 12 piece band backing them.
When the song ended, Michelle said, “Mama, I don’t know about you, but that didn’t sound too shabby to me — I’m glad they call themselves Alabama.”
I didn’t respond, but I remember thinking she was right. Time moved on, and so did No. 1 hit after No. 1 for the band called Alabama. The three in the group were from Ft. Payne, Alabama. Our family became fans and attended many of their concerts. As I watched them perform, I would always recall my first description of them: “some little jerked up bar band.”
Was I ever off the mark. Not only was their singing perfectly pitched and rich in harmony, they were musicians of the first order. We met and talked with them several times, and Michelle became especially close to the group. She traveled to concerts far and near. Of the four in our family, it was Dawn who was the least impressed. She was 9 when we first began going to Alabama concerts. Once, Jeff Cook told her he liked her curly hair and asked if she would like to give him a kiss on the cheek. Dawn replied, “No thank you, I don’t like faces with beards.” He roared with laughter.
When Michelle had a cerebral hemorrhage in 1986 and almost died, those Alabama boys were so thoughtful. Every few days, each of them sent a card with a note. At a time when she needed encouragement most, they gave it! That little “jerked up band” had 43 No. 1 hits, 23 in a row. My two favorite songs of theirs will forever be “Old Flame” and “My Home’s in Alabama.”
Speaking of the latter, someone made a remark just as stupid about that song as I made about the band on that early 1980s morning. He was someone who was supposed to know about the music business. He listened to their demo of the song and said it might sell a hundred copies along the Alabama/Georgia state line, but it would never be a hit. Right now, “My Home’s In Alabama,” is the song this great group of guys is most associated with. Jeff Cook died last week from complications of Parkinson’s disease. Randy and Teddy, his cousins and fellow band members, are grieved beyond words. Randy said, “Jeff could play any instrument, but I’ll miss his harmony most … I’m thankful we got to create music together for over 50 years. I wish we could play ‘My Home’s in Alabama’ together just one more time.”
Teddy simply said, “Play on, Jeff.” Jeff Cook died at his home in Destin, Florida, but we know his home will always be in Alabama. The group sang that song with such feeling. When we hear it, we know they mean it.
I offer sincere condolences to his dear mother and the rest of his family. Jeff Cook truly was “southern born and southern bred.” There is no better thing.
