Busy, busy, busy!
Ask anyone this time of year how they are doing, and that is most likely the answer you will get. The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas seem to fly by, and most of us try to pack too much into those weeks. That can be a good thing if we can take it all in stride. It is when the “packing” blurs The Meaning of the season that we find ourselves in trouble.
Shortly after Thanksgiving, we have a birthday in our family to celebrate. Our first born grandchild, now a lovely young lady of 22 and a senior at UNA, was born right after that holiday. Oh, my! Where have the past 22 years gone? It seems they have flown by. However, fact is, the past 22 years have traveled time’s road into the present, and that road is moving into the future. She is a blessing, as is her brother who will be 17 in March. He is delighted that his 6-foot, 4-inch height tops that of anyone in the family.
Even though Anna and Kennedy are not young children anymore, the two of them remain the reason that our Christmas is lively! They greatly enjoy going through each room at GranVale’s house to see if they might find their Christmas gifts. When they don’t find them, they resort to trying to sweetly wheedle what they are getting out of me. I don’t reveal Christmas secrets no matter how sweet the request, and we learned early on not to put packages under the tree. Their gifts remain hidden until Christmas Day.
I find myself remembering when their gifts were stuffed animals, tricycles, Barbie doll houses, tool sets, and Tonka trucks. Now, clothes are the requested gifts.
I continue to follow the “back in the day” tradition of sending “snail mail” Christmas cards during this season. I still have several friends and family members who also continue that tradition. Finding them in my mailbox brings me much joy. Hearing from special folks is special. Seems I have just mentioned the two things that make Christmas such a special time of year — family and friends. Both are truly gifts from God.
Christmas music is another wonderful part of this season. I never tire of the beautiful Christmas carols and the fun songs of the season. As a matter of fact, I give myself a little “booster shot” of Christmas music, along with a good dose of “The Andy Griffith Show” and “I Love Lucy” every week. That keeps my spirits lifted and my laughter machine in working order. Some mistakenly think that being happy means perfection. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Sometimes we have to work at it. With God’s help, happiness is a Christmas gift we can give ourselves. The gift of the babe in the manager should be the standard by which all happiness is measured.
This blessed season, I pray you are surrounded by family, friends, good memories, and all the things that help you keep your spirits lifted and your laughter machine in good working order. If there is cause for sadness in your life, I pray God gives you the gifts of His grace and His strength to move forward. Jesus is the reason for the season. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. God bless you, my dear friends — and Merry Christmas.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.