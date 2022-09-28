A phone call from Dawn brought back memories of a family story that was told often when Pa Hughes was still with us.
When I answered the phone, she said, “Mama, how long have I been cooking— I mean really cooking meals?”
Then she answered her own question by saying it was when she moved away to college, or about 30 years. She then told me why she was trying to put a number of years to her cooking experience.
“For the first time, I burned a pot of fresh peas to cinder chips today," she said. "I have never burned food before!”
And then she laughed and said, “Pa Hughes would say I’m following in Ma Hughes’ footsteps, wouldn’t he?”
We both had a good laugh and decided she could do much worse than follow in that lady‘s footsteps. But, Ma Hughes did once burn a pot of fresh beans so badly they could not even be scraped from the pan. At the time, Ma acted like she didn’t care, and Pa was so amused at how it happened he wasn’t upset that he wouldn’t have fresh beans for lunch. We have always referred to this “bean burning story” as, “the day Ma found out ‘who done it.’”
Ma was an avid reader. I have never known anyone who loved reading everything, from history to Grace Livingston Hill’s books and everything in between, more than she. Her reading time was usually after supper. On this particular summer day, after she put her beans on to cook, she decided to read before preparing the rest of the meal. And read she did. It was a mystery, and she was at the “almost solved“ part of the story. She forgot about the beans.
Ruble happened to walk by our kitchen door, looked out, suddenly flung the door open and began running by leaps and bounds up the path. I looked and saw smoke billowing from the back of the house next door. I ran to the car and drove up just in time to hear Ruble give a nervous laugh. He was relived that it was just a pot of beans burning on the stove. He thought the house was on fire.
Ma and Pa Hughes were the only ones home at the time. Mom was visiting East Alabama relatives. Neither Pa nor Ma knew the beans were burning because neither had a good sense of smell. He was seated in the living room two rooms away from the kitchen. Ma was in the breezeway that opened into her kitchen, doing her best to solve a mystery. It was like a comic strip story for a minute. Ruble ran to the kitchen, grabbed pot holders, pulled the pot of burned beans off the stove, opened the kitchen door and gave the smoking pot with charbroiled beans in it a fling. Pa Hughes, with a bewildered look on his face, stood and looked at Ma who was calmly sitting in her rocker.
She put her book marker in place and said, “Well, we can have beans tomorrow.“
Ruble said it was the funniest situation he had ever seen the two of them take part in (he hadn’t known them as long as I, but I’ll admit, it was pretty funny). Pa looked at Ma and said, “Well, did you find out who done it?,” meaning in the story of course. Ma simply said, “Well, it looks like I did!” Oh, how we laughed!
Pa Hughes, if he were still with us, would surely compare Dawn to “her Ma.” While Dawn doesn’t like to read like Ma did, she is just as good a cook …almost. And we agree that — burned beans, peas and all — it is a compliment to be compared to the lady who learned she must never solve a mystery and cook at the same time.
