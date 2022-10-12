I realize I’m in the minority when I say I have never been a fan of Loretta Lynn’s singing. However, I credit her for her great (God-given) talent. She had an unequaled ability to tell a story in song. Loretta sounded like no one else. Her style was uniquely her own. Everyone in country music these days sounds exactly alike to me.

