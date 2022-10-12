I realize I’m in the minority when I say I have never been a fan of Loretta Lynn’s singing. However, I credit her for her great (God-given) talent. She had an unequaled ability to tell a story in song. Loretta sounded like no one else. Her style was uniquely her own. Everyone in country music these days sounds exactly alike to me.
While I don’t care for Loretta’s singing voice, I like the lyrics she wrote. And, I hasten to add, I admire her more than any female in the entertainment world, country music or otherwise. When I heard she passed away at the age of 90, peacefully in her sleep at the ranch she loved, I thanked the Lord that she left this world and entered the next at peace.
Why did I admire her? There are many reasons.
The first and foremost reason is she was not ashamed of where she came from or who she was. Quite the opposite. She proudly proclaimed she was a coal miner’s daughter from Butcher Holler, Kentucky. She told it to talk show hosts; she sang about it in song; she told about it in books; and she revealed it on the big screen in one of the best, most honestly written movies I’ve ever seen.
Lynn was an original. She told of her growing up years no better or worse than they were. She told the truth. That struck a cord in people and endeared Loretta Lynn to them. Honesty will do that. It is just seldom seen or heard anymore.
Another reason I admire Loretta Lynn is when she sang, “You Ain’t Woman Enough To Take My Man,” she did it in a way that caused any woman who was trying to take her man to search for the nearest exit.
Lynn could see people for who and what they were. Her education came from life. Her greatest life lesson came from living with “Mooney,” the man she married when she was 14 years old. She stood her ground with him and didn’t do it for publicity. She did it so she could live with him — and live with him she did.
Loretta Lynn realized the most dangerous people on this earth are the gaggle of folks who will drag others down to their level and then trample the happiness they have in their home into nothing. She could deal with that type of despicable, low-life human. She did it honestly and by stating (clearly) what she would do. She didn’t make threats; she made promises. Those she dealt with knew that. One didn’t mess with the coal miner’s daughter from Butcher Holler, Kentucky!
She was as kind as she was forthright and no matter what was said about her she responded in kindness. Her “country” accent was unique to her. It was who she had always been and all she ever wanted to be. During the 60-plus years she was in the spotlight she never tried to change the way she spoke. She remained true to herself, to her God, to her family, and to her millions of fans all over the world.
So, whether I like her singing voice isn't worth a grain of sand. Others love it and Loretta gave them lots to love. She felt what she sang in her heart — another reason I admire her. Her song writing ability was amazing!
There is one line in her song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” that goes like this: “We were poor but we had love, that’s the one thing Daddy made sure of.” Loretta Lynn grew up extremely rich in what counted. That “richness” is what carried her through life. It allowed her to pass to the next in peace. So, rest in peace, Loretta Lynn. The world needs more like you in the business that is called “entertainment.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.