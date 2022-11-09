There are so many things that I care about and truly appreciate. With that said, more and more I hear a great deal about something that I don’t care about at all. Not in the least. I have heard so much about it, I’m ready to forget about technology and go back to talking on two tin cans joined with a string, like we did in playhouses of my childhood.
Forgive me if I unload a bit this week; I promise not to burden you often with such, but there is this one “top news story“ that is getting old.
Elon Musk has bought Twitter. For months, we heard he might buy it. Then, he was definitely going to buy it. A bit later we were told the deal did not go through, and he was giving up on buying Twitter (a ridiculous name for a company ). Suddenly, the news shifted! Lo-and-behold, he is now the owner of the company and is in the midst of firing half the employees who are making a great noise about it all. Just a few days ago, we heard some employees did not want to leave their homes to go to work at all. They said they enjoyed lounging in their pajamas, sipping coffee (and other things), all the while “doing their job” at home. The employees presented a list of demands that had to be met if they worked at all.
I am an eternal optimist and happen to think with all that is wrong in our country that we are still the most blessed, greatest country on this earth. But I am also a bit of a realist — enough of one to know that working for a company goes like this: There are rules that must be followed, and there must be someone in charge to be sure these rules are followed. If the person in charge is doing his or her job, they don’t have to go around telling folks they are the boss. If they are doing the job right (or just nearly right), it will be obvious the one in charge is, well, the one in charge — the one who ensures rules are followed.
He or she should respect workers, and the workers should in turn should respect “the boss.” I cannot imagine that we have moved to the point in this great country where workers get to make all the rules, unless that is the job they were hired to do.
I worked for 40 years and enjoyed most of those years. I discovered that my attitude had a lot to do with my job and how I did it. I felt the attitude I put forth had a lot to do with the attitude in and around my workspace. I think that is true of almost any work situation — even at Twitter, with Elon Musk as boss. I don’t know what kind of person he is, whether he has a good attitude or whether he wants to improve Twitter. But I know this: There is something to be said for common sense. Even though it is usually in short supply, there is nothing newsworthy about it except for this one thing — common sense is what makes a company succeed or fail. Good examples usually start at the top.
As far as working from home is concerned, I’ve done a bit of that. For the most part, I felt I did better work when I was in the workplace. As far as wearing pajamas while one works, no one enjoys “casual” more than I. But it is not normal dress for work. We get out of bed, get dressed, and go to work. When we come home, we get comfortable.
I must confess, I wear my “retirement uniform” (a very comfy housecoat) when I’m home for most of my day. Consider it a perk of retirement. Just for the record, there is nothing newsworthy about that either, but it surely feels good!
