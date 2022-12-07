There are some special memories I keep tied with ribbons of smiles and laughter, to be untied each year during this season.
These are memories of joyful Christmases of my youth. Then, school and church were not only places where we learned life lessons, they were our social outlets as well.
There’s one of these “seasonal memories” I’d like to share with you today. It took place during the Christmas season of 1959:
Every year, our church put on a Christmas play. Most of the time, it was a one-act production; but in 1959, our youth leaders got ambitious and decided we would do a three-act play, which would be more than an hour in length and feature several costume and set changes.
We began practicing right after Labor Day that year. Practicing the play challenged us because there were lots of lines to memorize. But, oh, the fun we had! There was laughter (sometimes too much) and always fun and light refreshments after practice.
It’s important to know how dedicated we were to our play because what happened after play practice one night makes us sound like complete loons who were dedicated only to living dangerously.
Back in those days, firecrackers were a matter of fun for young people (mostly the boys). They enjoyed shooting firecrackers and roman candles while we girls watched. We had a large parking lot at our church that was the perfect spot for such “recreation” to take place after play practice. Our councilors had no problem with that. They were busy putting up costumes and other play necessities.
But then came the night the guys decided to play “chicken” with a lit cherry bomb.
There were 10 or 12 guys in a circle. The cherry bomb was lit and tossed around the ring of brave(?) boys who thought they were indestructible. We girls were watching in wonder, not believing what we were seeing. The cherry bomb was tossed around the circle twice and we knew the fuse had to be getting short. As the bravest of the lot (so he thought) caught the miniature explosive, he saw it was time to discard it. He turned to throw it toward the woods, dropped it and it exploded on his arm about halfway between his hand and his elbow. Blood gushed. Screams replaced laughter. My mother was the councilor who came forth to see what all the commotion was about. All the cast members went to our house for “Dr. Mom” to take care of the bloody hole left by the accidental cherry bombing. Mom used all her talents that night: preaching, disciplining, and doctoring. She delivered one of her best sermons ever on the dangers of firecrackers. There were no more firecracker sessions after that.
That year on Christmas Eve at Shottsville Methodist Church, in the longest play ever presented, one shepherd watched his flock by night with a bandage on his left arm.
To us, it was a funny incident — one we laughed about long past the Christmas season. I just hope now that the cherry bomb story is told, the statute of limitations has run out on playing chicken with a lit cherry bomb. Surely, after 63 years, we are safe from prosecution. Mom did a pretty good job of that the night it happened.
Members of that youth group are scattered all over the United States now. Some have passed away. But the memories that were made and the friendships from that time are special gifts. Each year at this season, I unwrap those gifts and enjoy them all over again. And I am blessed.
