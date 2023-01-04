“The water pressure is low.”
“It’s down to a big drip.”
“Now it‘s just a normal drip.”
“Hey, we don’t have any water!”
I thought I had heard the last of such comments. But, no! Those words were uttered Christmas Day.
After enjoying 15 months on the county’s water system, I thought our water worries were over. But I have quite a tale of waterless woe to share.
As we were finishing our Christmas lunch and clearing away the dishes, we discovered the water pressure in our house was low and then, eventually, nonexistent. The temperature outside was 12 degrees and felt like 2 below. The frigid air that came blowing our way two days before caused us to take every precaution to keep our water pipes from freezing. We were successful, and our water had been coming through just fine.
I had patted myself on the back at the success of all the “winterizing.” The central furnace worked overtime. That kept a bit of warm air circulating under the house. We turned on the wall heaters that Ruble had installed so we would have heat should the power go off and left the cabinet doors open. Everything was fine the first and second below-zero mornings. It seemed all was well.
Then came Christmas Day.
I knew my water pipes had not frozen, so I called a friend whose son worked once worked for the water department. That’s when I received the news: A county water main had frozen and burst. He said we would probably be without water for at least three days.
I first said a prayer for those who were out in that dangerously cold weather having to slosh around in the mud and mire to repair a frozen water main. Then I realized how totally unprepared I was for such an event. Before getting on county water (it only took 20 years), I kept jugs of water in the garage “just in case.” Some of those jugs were still lurking in corners there. We brought them in for service, but they wouldn’t last long.
Before Ruble passed away, I had nothing to worry about. He had huge water storage bins that he’d picked up from a military supply store. He would go fill those, and we were set until whatever was wrong with our drilled well and deep-well pump could be repaired.
Ruble took such good care of us, and I’m forever grateful for that, but it left me swinging in the breeze as far as knowing how to cope with such situations after he was gone. It took some help from friends and relatives who could be called on for advice, but I learned to take on such “outages.” I did it in a modified way, but I managed.
For 15 months, the thoughts of being out of water had not entered my mind. Those who have never had to deal with such don’t realize how complicated and inconvenient it is. We were without water for three full days. But here we are, and we have water again. Hooray!
Water is coming through the pipes, although it is full of tiny bubbles. It looks a little strange, but if you give it a few seconds, the bubbles disappear. Clear, cool, normal-looking water is all that is left; I‘ll drink to that!
Here on New Year’s Day, 2023, the high temperature hit 71 degrees. Only in Northwest Alabama. You know what they say: If you don’t like the weather today, stick around; it will change tomorrow. Thanks to all who worked so hard to restore water and happy new year everyone!
In 2023, may our pleasures be many and our worries be few. God bless.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.