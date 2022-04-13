As the nation celebrates April as Community College Month, on behalf of Itawamba Community College, thank you for your continuing commitment to education, which prepares both youth and adults with the foundation to ensure a better future.
In some instances, that education is lifelong learning, because we are never too old to learn and experience new avenues. For some, it is the completion of a degree, which took many years to achieve. For others, it is an opportunity to transition to a better job and a more promising future. It could be that coveted high school equivalency certificate, which was delayed because life got in the way. And, for traditional high school students, it is the next step on a career pathway.
As Itawamba Community College joins with the other 1,042 two-year institutions of higher learning in commemorating Community College Month, it is a time to reflect…on our past and our future, especially the last two years. COVID-19 presented many challenges, but also significant learning experiences. Among those are that we can transition to virtual learning (almost overnight), work remotely and continue to provide the services for which ICC takes great pride. First and foremost, we make significant decisions with students always at the forefront of each. It is because of our exemplary ICC family and the contributions of each that we offer both face-to-face classes and remote learning options, student activities and in-person commencement celebrations, and we are back to normal!!
Community colleges are a vital part of America’s postsecondary educational delivery system, serving almost half of the undergraduate students in the United States. Data from the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning shows that students who graduate from ICC and transfer to a university receive their degree with a grade point average above the state average and earn their college credentials with a higher GPA than students who begin their university studies their freshman year. ICC also ranks second in the state in producing more bachelor’s degrees than any other community college, 12 short of first place, which is held by an institution that doubles our enrollment. Community colleges, such as ICC, enable students to graduate or complete their studies with minimal or no debt. Since roughly 400,000 people in the state have an average student loan debt of $33,182 and monthly payment of $225, that is remarkable! The education, which ICC provides, goes beyond traditional bricks and mortar with the significant impact of online instruction and makes possible the attainment of a degree any time, any place, anywhere! The success of all our Itawamba Community College students is paramount.
Thank you for your significant role in enabling ICC to provide the best start for residents of our area and beyond to attain their dreams and goals. And, as always, thank you for being on the frontline to keep us engaged and involved with the latest news and how it impacts us as a community and our neighbors. You are the best!
Jay Allen, Ph.D.
President, Itawamba Community College