The Bay City Council for Performing Arts in Red Bay, AL will be performing "Seasonal Allergies," Nov. 11-13. The cast is pictured L to R: Molly Thorn, Avery Klose, Brandi Cook and Caroline Vanasselberg. Back row: Clint Sikes, Koley Kent and Theron Struzik.
The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay, AL would like to announce its first production of the 2021-22 season, "Seasonal Allergies" by Katherine DiSavino and Kevin Mead and directed by Emily Edmonson. The performances will take place November 11-13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday November 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Weatherford Centre in Red Bay, AL. Tickets will go on sale at the Centre starting November 1 between the hours of 2-4 PM weekdays with ticket price at 8.00 each. You may go by between those hours or call 256-356-9829, if no answer please leave a message. If you are interested in bringing a group to the theatre please contact Beth Hammock 256-668-0045.
Do you have Seasonal Allergies? You might be experiencing the symptoms of them and not even know it. Seasonal Allergies tend to show themselves right around the holidays: do you feel a tickle in the back of your throat when you realize your vegetable dishes cooked faster than you thought and now they’re ready a full hour before the turkey will be out of the oven? Do your eyes water uncontrollably after you’ve nearly broken your back climbing into the attic to find the Christmas lights and then discover that only half the strand lights up? Do you find yourself over heated when family members decide to extend their vacation and “hang out” for a few more days in your home? Then you, my friend, have got Seasonal Allergies. And you are not alone! 9 out of 10 people have Seasonal Allergies, but nobody has a case worse than Julia Shelby and her brother Peter. So, get ready to laugh away your throat tickle and clear your sinuses with a healthy dose of Holiday Fun. The cast includes Brandy Cook, Koley Kent, Caroline Vanasselberg, Clint Sikes, Molly Thorn, Theron Struzik and Avery Klose.
This is the BTCPA’s 25th Anniversary, producing over 75 productions with hundreds of actors, directors, and behind the scenes individuals. The BTCPA would like to thank all of those who have been involved over the years and the wonderful community who continues to support local theater.