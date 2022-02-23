EDITOR’S NOTE: Dorsey resident and foodie Jeff Jones has been chronicling his experiences at local eateries on his blog, “Eating Out with Jeff Jones,” since 2015. Occasionally, Jones likes to share some of his thoughts on local restaurants with the readers of The Itawamba County Times. He can be found every day at eatingoutwithjeffjones.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/eatingoutwithjeffjones.
Located near the water tower on North Cummings Street, The Salty Net has brought a new energy to Downtown Fulton. Lively music piping through the speakers outside and rows of vehicles parked along the mostly quiet streets, you’ll find locals excited to visit Fulton’s newest restaurant.
The Salty Net, offers a casual atmosphere where you can arrive as a party of one or as a table full of family and friends.
Occasional live music brings even more value to your visit with dinner and a show! During my first contact, singer songwriter Josie Beth Jones, entertained a packed house! Josie, of Hamilton Alabama, earned a spot on season 17 of the voice with Team Blake!
As the name implies, The Salty Net is all about seafood! For my first order I requested a dozen Charbroiled Oysters with a side of potatoes and sausage. Although my order is listed as an appetizer, I planed on eating every single morsel so I just added a couple of sides to cleanse the palette while satisfying my crustacean craving! Loaded with cheese and savory goodness, my craving was definitely satisfied!
I can’t wait to sample more of their menu, crab claws, shrimp, crab legs, crawfish, catfish, and more! Once you give The Salty Net a try, you’ll be hooked! See y’all there!
The Salty Net is located at 107 North Cummings Street, Fulton, is open Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Follow Eating Out with Jeff Jones blog for events, contests, new restaurants, LOCAL Favorites, and their FAMOUS foods.