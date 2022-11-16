Let me tell you, I don’t know about all of this modern technology. Let me tell you a little story:
Back before I was born, Mom And Dad lived in Memphis. Dad had gone there to work construction, along with a lot of other folks from our area. Paw Paw And Granny would send stuff by other people when they could. Stuff like produce and canned foods and just about anything else they could to help out.
Well, this one time, Paw Paw gathered some apples off the tree and boxed them up to and by a friend. Now, Paw Paw was like most older men in that he had false teeth. And like most folks who’ve replaced their natural chompers with manmade ones, they didn’t always stay in his mouth. If they weren’t in Paw Paw’s face, his teeth were usually in a glass or on the counter. Or in his tractor. Or on the car seat. Sometimes they’d be in his shirt pocket. You get what I mean. They wandered.
Once, I asked Paw Paw whay he didn’t keep his teeth in his mouth. He said he didn’t really need them except to eat — didn’t need ‘em to talk or walk or do much of anything else.
Anyway, while Paw Paw was picking apples one day, his teeth fell out of his mouth and straight into the pile of apples that got boxed up and sent to Memphis. When Mom got the box and opened it, there was Paw Paw’s false teeth smiling up at her.
Now, you have to remember, this was in the 1940s. Phones weren’t everywhere like they are now. Of course, Mom could have found one in Memphis, but Shiloh didn’t have any, so who could she call?
She mailed a post card from Memphis on Monday to tell Paw Paw that she had his teeth. Meanwhile, Paw Paw was searching high and low for the things. Granny said he would walk down the road and find a little piece of white rock and say, “Yep. That’s another piece of my teeth. Some fool ran over ‘em.”
Well, when Granny got the mail on Friday, she read the post card and gave Paw Paw the good news. His teeth were coming home. That weekend. With the kids.
And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
