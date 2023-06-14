Apologies, dear readers, for my absence from this opinion section of the paper lately. It's been quite the busy spring here at The Times, so my thoughts on one matter or another have taken a back seat to special sections for graduation, Best of Itawamba and more. In light of that, I hope you'll forgive my month-long disappearance.
The subject of forgiveness has been on my mind a lot for the last couple months. The introspection began when my grandmother, Sarah Albritton – "Memaw" to her grand- and great-grandchildren – died on April 1. Her passing on April Fool's Day was fitting for a woman who took such great joy in games and laughter.
Unfortunately, there wasn't a lot of laughter to be had in the immediate aftermath of her death, and not just for the obvious reasons. I won't detail the family drama that ensued for privacy reasons, but suffice to say tensions were high at the funeral.
This past month, a spat between myself and old friends over a misunderstanding escalated well beyond what could simply be swept under the rug, with fault enough to go around. Fortunately, cooler heads ultimately prevailed.
While those have been the most notable incidents in my recent life, plenty of other, smaller transgressions requiring forgiveness – the kind which might be easily forgotten – have marked the last two months.
In each of those cases, one of two scenarios played out. Scenario A: one party extended an olive branch to the other, offering apology whether they were the ones at greatest fault or not, resolving the fight or at least allowing relationships to begin to mend. Scenario B: pettiness and pride won the day, stifling the desire for reconciliation.
Fortunately, the situations in which I was involved almost entirely fell into the A category. I wish I could truthfully say I was always the one to extend the olive branch, but I wasn't. Sometimes my own pride stood in the way of making peace, and it took another peacemaker to push me to see the error of my ways.
There are times when forgiveness doesn't seem deserved, much less required. But I believe harboring resentment, even when the subject of that resentment is not a friend or family, is corrosive to the soul. It's much easier to pardon friends and family than it is to forgive a stranger, but if forgiveness was easy, it wouldn't be divine.
I'm as guilty of holding grudges as anyone. But this week, I'm making the effort to forgive; forgetting is a bit harder, but you know, progress is progress. I encourage my readers to think on the grudges to which you've been clinging, and to consider forgiveness – not just because it will make you the bigger person, and not just because it's the right thing to do, but also because you will benefit from letting go of all that resentment. Folks tend to shoulder enough emotional weight without adding the chains of a grudge. At the risk of sounding preachy, here's my unsolicited advice: do yourself the favor of forgiving others, and set yourself free.