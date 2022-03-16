They come in all shapes and sizes...small buildings, large buildings, white painted wood-framed, and stately brick walls that house stained glass windows depicting times of great spiritual significance. More than 100 churches dot the hills and pine-covered valleys of Itawamba County. We believe that number to be closer to 200 and yet there is no single website, document, or Google search to direct potential congregants to their options when it comes to choosing a place of worship.
Hence, our attempt to correct that with the publication of, “Upon This Rock, Churches of Itawamba County.”
The magazine will feature several churches from across the county and based on available space, we hope to include devotionals. Both are key to the publication, but more importantly, are compiling the most extensive church directory possible. But we can’t do it without your help. We need updated information for every church including contact numbers, addresses, and service times. Please call The Times at 662-655-2141 with any and all information concerning your church or a church in your area.
As always, we welcome advertising by both churches and businesses from across the county. That is after all, what makes publications like this possible. The advertising deadline is March 23. The magazine will publish on Wednesday, April 13, just before Easter Sunday.
We look forward to hearing from you at The Times...the only newspaper in the world that cares anything about the Churches of Itawamba County!