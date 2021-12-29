Yes sir, a veritable age of reason.

“There’s a perfectly scientific explanation for what just happened.”
“It was a miracle.”
As the weary and worn prison escapees Pete, Delmar, and George floated in the flooded river valley in the comedic classic, “Oh Brother Where Art Thou,” they discussed how the powers that be were about to “hydroelectric up the whole durn state.”
“We’re gonna see a brave new world where they run everybody a wire and hook us all up to a grid.”
Looking back at the 2000 film, the threesome’s conversational quandary in those murky waters regarding electricity was almost prophetic of our future, the future of fiber that is.
More than two decades after the movie’s release, after miles of red tape and regulations, and pencil-pushing politics, my little Carolina Community has high-speed, information-traveling, internet FIBER.
It’s been over a decade since a reporter from WTVA came strolling up to my back door. No, it wasn’t to discuss anything that I may have been an eyewitness to, thankfully. It was, however, to discuss the lack of basic internet in rural areas.
Go figure.
At that time, I had decided to return to school. In my 40s nonetheless, tackling trigonometry, descriptive geometry, and college algebra, none of it, as fate would have it, had anything to do with writing or newspapers, (as you can rightfully tell). But that’s a story for a different day. Yet there I was…enrolled.
In rural areas like Carolina, online classes were not an option. No cable, no satellite, no box hanging on a pole. NOTHING was available that would handle the online needs of a student, without the risk of losing everything you had worked to accomplish. Way back then, there was only one thing that existed when it came to fiber in our area, Northern Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley championing the cause like a town crier screaming, “These people need fiber!”
Fast forward to the ongoing (and obviously unending) pandemic. The urgency reached epic proportion in 2020 when COVID-19 hit and rural students, of all ages across this nation, were facing the same dilemma I had faced a decade earlier, only on a grander scale. They would either be taught online, or they would fall behind and likely fail.
And still, whether he was seated in a fancy leather chair in Jackson, MS, or propped on a fence post in Peaceful Valley, there was Presley, screaming, “These people need fiber!”
Yes, along with Presley, there are many to thank for our community’s newfound access to the worldwide web. No doubt a host of state representatives and legislature, Tombigbee Electric Power Association, some gal somewhere who worked late to push some grant paperwork through. And I dare not forget those contract laborers who came up from Louisiana and Texas to string those lines on a hot August day in Mississippi. They only thought they knew humidity, but they quickly proclaimed to a passerby they may have reached the portal of hell.
Thank you all.
Now should the need arise for students to hunker down at home during an ice storm or stay up late to get a paper submitted…or heaven forbid navigate another pandemic, then Carolina is good.
“We prayed to God, and he pitied us,” old Pete said to his pals as they dog paddled in those murky waters.
Maybe that’s an extreme statement when it comes to the need for fiber, but then maybe not.
Yes sir, a veritable age of reason.
Not a moment too soon. Not a moment too soon.