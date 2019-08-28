Organizers are gearing up for the Tremont’s upcoming Tammy Wynette Festival.
Set for Monday, Sept. 2, the fundraising festival will include a car show, music, and crafts and food vendors.
The event will kick off at 9 a.m. with live music inside the Tammy Wynette Legacy Park building.
“We have some great talent scheduled to perform,” said Larry Cantrell, member of the event’s planning committee.
The lineup includes songwriter Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery and his wife, Charlene. Montgomery has written and co-written songs performed by artists such as George Jones, Tanya Tucker and Emmy Lou Harris. During his career he has also worked with Bob Dylan, Patsy Cline and Etta James.
Other performers include several local musicians, including Tommy Todd, Ricky Lindsey, Hal Pitts and Toby Greer.
“We’ve got some very talented artists taking the stage,” Cantrell said. “We hope folks will join us.”
As for food, attendees will be able to purchase hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue plates.
Registration for the car show will begin at 8 a.m. The fee to enter a classic car is $20.
“There will be 20 drawings for $25 each during the show,” organizer Doug Horne said. “We’d like for anyone with a classic car to come join us.”
Craft vendors are welcome to set up and sell their wares. The fee to set up a booth is $10 dollars. Organizers say there will plenty of room for those who would like to set up. Food vendors are welcome as well.
“The ice cream truck will be there and other vendors are welcome,” Horne said. “We’re looking forward to a really good festival and we invite folks to come on out and join us.”
The event is sponsored by the Tammy Wynette Legacy Park Board and raises money for the park and the museum tucked within it, which is dedicated to the life and career of country music legend Tammy Wynette, who was born in Tremont.