The track and field team from Mantachie High School competed last week at the Tupelo Invitational in Tupelo.
Clearing 6', Alex Duthu took second in the high jump for the boys and Cayley Miller finished second on the girls' side with a personal record of 4'6".
Tanner Broadway placed in multiple events. Broadway finished second in the pole-vault with a clearance of 8'6", third in the triple jump at 37'3" and ran the 300m hurdles in 45.66 seconds to finish third.
The Itawamba Agricultural High School tennis team opened their week last Monday with a 5-2 win over Amory and then beat Shannon by the same score last Tuesday.
At Amory, IAHS's mixed doubles pair of Mallory Parker and Frank Rodriguez won 6-2, 6-2. The boys' No. 2 doubles team, Wade Cannon and Carson Gray, won 4-6,6-1,1-0, and Landon Brown and Will Turner, the No. 1 boys' duo, fell3-6, 6-1, 0-1.
Both of the girls' doubles teams won their matches. The No. 1 team of Emma Logan and Natalia Rodriguez won 6-1, 6-4 while the No. 2 team won 6-3,6-0.
In singles, Dylan Quinn won the boys 6-0, 6-3, and Maya Spencer fell 0-6, 0-6.
Against Shannon, Spencer won the girls' singles and Ava Logan and Presley Quinn won the girls' No. 2 doubles by way of forfeit.
Dylan Quinn lost the boys' singles 0-6, 0-6 while the girls' No. 1 doubles duo of Emma Logan and Natalia Rodriguez picked up a 6-4, 6-2 win.
Brown and Turner lost a close boys' No. 1 doubles match 6-5, 5-7,0-1, and in the boys' No. 2 doubles, Cannon and Gray won 6-2 and 6-4.
The mixed doubles pairing of Mallory Parker and Frank Rodriguez won 7-5 and 6-0.
Thursday, IAHS saw their fortunes reversed losing 2-5 to Caledonia on Senior Day.
Taylor Bennett fell in the girls' singles match 0-6 and 0-6. Dylan Quinn lost a close boys' singles 6-4, 2-6, 0-1.
The No. 1 girls' doubles team of Natalia Rodriguez and Emma Logan were edged by their Caledonia counterparts 5-7, 6-4, 01.
The girls' No. 2 team of Presley Quinn and Ava Logan won 4-6, 6-4, 1-0.
Both of the boys' doubles team came up short. The No. 1 team of Turner and Brown were downed 6-3, 2-6, 0-1 and the No. 2 team of Gray and Cannon 3-6, 3-6.
The mixed doubles team of Frank Rodriguez and Parker won 6-2, 6-0.
The team finished the season 5-6 and had division tournament play yesterday.