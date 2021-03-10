Several additional athletic teams were in action last week throughout the county.
The Tremont Attendance Center softball team played at Thrasher Thursday and Belmont Friday. The Lady Eagles fell short in both games. The final score at Thrasher was 12-0 in favor of the Lady Rebels and Belmont won 12-3 on Friday.
The IAHS archery team picked up two wins last week. They outshot Mooreville and Tishomingo County with a score of 3,348 on Thursday and Friday hosted Mantachie with the score being: IAHS 3,273, Mantachie 3,270.
IAHS tennis lost their first division match 7-0 to South Pontotoc Thursday but bounced back with a 7-0 win at Belmont Friday.
IAHS’s boys golf team finished second at the Amory Invitational with Jeremiah Bell shooting a 40 to earned medalist honors.
The Mantachie Junior High track and field team competed in the Armstrong Middle School Meet in Starkville Thursday. Nate Williams finished first in the 3,200m race, Annie Amon took second place in the 1,600m, Maddie Erickson placed third in the triple jump. The 4x800m relay finished second. The 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams both finished fourth.