The very concept of “everyday” life is, at best, scrim-thin. More likely, it’s a total illusion. Each and every day poses the chance of total upheaval in the very idea of “just another day.”
This past week has given us multiple examples of just how fragile the concept of “everyday” can be. On Saturday, people gathered inside the Davis Event Center to pay somber tribute to the emergency responders who lost their lives during and after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. The event opened with a video compilation of the television news coverage of the attack. One anchor referred to the morning as “sort of boring,” not realizing, of course, that a few scant minutes from then, the nation would be changed forever.
Nobody woke up on the morning of Sept. 11 and expected death and destruction. Nobody anticipated what was to come.
On that same day, 18 years later, a smaller but no less devastating breaking of the “everyday” occurred right here in Itawamba County. Last Wednesday, a truck veered off Interstate 22 and struck and killed MDOT worker and Kirkville resident Jeff Boren. In a second, the lives of Boren’s family changed forever, their “everyday” upended in a moment.
It’s easy to get complacent in our lives, certain in the knowledge that each day will begin and end in much the same way as the one before it. That certainty is always false. Life is never static. Although it can be difficult to do so, we should be appreciative of each day we have with people we love. No one knows which morning they’ll wake up and find their “everyday” gone.