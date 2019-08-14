By all accounts, this weekend’s “Endless Summer” shopping event in downtown Fulton was at least a mild success. Businesses throughout the downtown area banded together to plan and organize the event, coordinated sales, set up vendors booths, and gave away food and other goodies. They even booked a live band. The event was a fun way to remind both local and non-local shoppers that the city’s downtown area is alive and well.

It should also be considered a first step, one of many. As reported by Teresa Blake in the Aug. 7 edition of The Times, downtown business owners see this past weekend’s event as the starting line, not the end goal.

“We want to develop a ‘drive’ to get people to come downtown,” local business owner Jimmie Wilson told Blake. Ideally, he said, downtown businesses would join together … either formally or informally … to form some version of a Main Street Association.

Wilson’s business parter, Bill Gary, said they’d like to see the downtown area becom a ‘walk about’ area.

We agree. Despite major chains pushing to the outskirts of cities to be nearer interstates, downtown areas remain the hearts and souls of their cities, hubs where visitors and locals alike gather to shop, eat, tour and just hang out. A city’s downtown area is almost guaranteed to be a stop for first-time visitors. They’re usually the most history-rich parts of the city, and a good place for guests to get a “feel” for the community they represent.

Downtown Fulton … or the downtown of any city or town … deserves more love and attention. It should be the hub of local retail shops and eateries, a place where you’re just as likely to bump into someone dropping by for the first time as the thousandth. We encourage local businesses, organizations and city officials to always make downtown areas a priority.