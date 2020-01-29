It’s hard to imagine anyone arguing otherwise, but we think Fulton’s tourism tax has been a boon for the city.
Since the Fulton Board of Aldermen adopted the 3% tax on hotel and motel stays within the city in 2012, the tourism tax, which is added to the regular 7.25% sales tax, has generated more than $393,000. According to information provided by Fulton City Clerk Ceburn Gray, the tax has generated an average of $53,123 each of the seven years it’s been in place. That money has been used to fund events like the popular Bluegrass, Blues, & BBQ Festival and Scare on the Square, plus a wealth of upgrades at the city park.
Last week, Fulton officials voted to keep the city’s tourism tax in place. The tax will need to be approved by the Mississippi House of Representatives (and there’s no reason to expect it won’t be), but residents can anticipate that money to be in place through 2024 at least.
It’s difficult to imagine a scenario in which a tax could be considered popular, be we imagine Fulton’s tourism tax comes about as close as possible. The tax almost exclusively affects visitors to city, so locals don’t have to carry the weight of it, and it provides much-needed revenue that allows the city to host events that both attract even more visitors and bring the community together.
We at The Times believe Fulton’s tourism tax has been a windfall for the city’s residents. We commend city leaders for adopting and re-adopting it.