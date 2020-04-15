Itawamba County’s had a tough week.
After holding steady at three for nearly a month, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections jumped to nine over the past seven days. On Monday, Itawamba County Coroner Shelia Summerford confirmed the county’s first coronavirus-related death, and on Tuesday morning, an administrator with The Meadows nursing home in Fulton told The Times an employee had contracted the virus. This resulted in the Mississippi Department of Health listing the county’s first outbreak in a long-term care facility, which the department tracks separately.
Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases crested 3,000, and the number of deaths surpassed 100 over the past week. Experts with the Mississippi Department of Health say the worst is yet to come, that our state will see a growing number of confirmed cases and deaths over the coming weeks.
As Stygian as the present may seem, there are pinholes of light bleeding through the darkness. The current crisis has, as crises often do, brought out the best in some of us. Take, for example, this week’s feature on Tremont nurse Emalee Yielding Gullick. Upon learning of the city’s shortage of health care workers, Gullick boarded a plane to New York and is currently in the middle of a 21-day stint caring for the sick in the pandemic’s epicenter.
But Gullick is just one of thousands of health care workers across the country risking their own lives to save the lives of others. It’s an astonishing show of dedication, compassion and humanity in a time when we need it most.