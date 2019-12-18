Plenty of words have been spent, including in the pages of this publication, espousing small businesses and the important role they play in building a local economy. Local businesses sponsor area sports teams. Their owners open their wallets to area nonprofits. When students are raising funds for a school trip, they hit up local businesses first. They advertise in the local paper (thank you very much). And their owners and employees reinvest the money spent in their small businesses by spending that money in other small businesses. It’s a cycle that keeps a local economy alive.
But equally important as the economic benefit small businesses provide is the sense of identity they give a community. Few people, upon arriving in a new town, prioritize a stop at the local Walmart. They don’t drop by Kroger just to check it out, or pencil in a meal at that city’s Applebee’s to see how its Thai Shrimp Salad stacks up to their own Applebee’s Thai Shrimp Salad.
No, most visitors want to see what makes a town special. They want to eat at the locally famous restaurants. They make time to drop by the neighborhood boutiques and record stores. They check out the places that make a city or town special.
No disrespect to the national chains, which play their own crucial roles in fueling local economies, but they are rarely if ever what makes a community stand out. There’s a Walmart and Hardee’s in just about every town in America. The same can’t be said of a Sam’s Town Market or Guy’s Place or any of the other Itawambian-owned businesses. They help define this county and make it feel special.