Tremont’s Tammy Wynette Legacy Park has had a rough start. Since its opening in 2017, the facility shuttered multiple times due to struggles with funding and management. After a couple of failed attempts, the original plan of supporting the park through a restaurant inside the building seems to be dead in the water.
But things may be turning around. Last week, the Tammy Wynette Legacy Park, built using a $2.5-million grant from the state, elected a fresh board of directors. The group, led by new president Larry Cantrell, has refocused the facility’s purpose on community events. Their goal: to drive some of the 300,000 or so people who travel west on I22 through the small town each year to the park and its center.
The new board seems to heading in the right direction. They recently moved the town hall offices into the center so that the town clerk can keep the building open daily. Previously, the building and the museum inside it was open on weekends or via appointment only.
Repurposing the park to focus on concerts and similar community events is a good move. Honoring Tammy Wynette’s robust musical legacy by hosting fundraising concerts seems appropriate, and having regular events inside the space will make it a destination for both the residents and visitors of Tremont alike.
The Tammy Wynette Legacy Park is a beautiful facility and, properly managed, will be an asset to the small town and Itawamba County. We at The Times feel optimistic about the future of the facility and expect its new leadership to help it reach its full potential.