Thanksgiving. Christmas. New Year’s Eve. These are the events that typically mark the end of a year. We think there should be a new one.
Itawamba County held its first State of the County last week, giving local leaders a chance to update the public and each other on the successes of the past year and the challenges coming down the pipeline.
Speakers included ICC President Dr. Jay Allen, Itawamba County Board of Supervisors President Eric Hughes, Three Rivers Planning and Development District Director of Industrial Development Gary Chandler, Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul, the mayors of each Itawamba County municipality and ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin.
The program included updates on various industrial and economic development projects, including a major expansion to the industrial park in Fawn Grove, the state of the local school district and what municipal leaders hope to accomplish in the coming year.
Despite Itawamba County’s small size and close-knit nature, it’s rare for all the county’s leaders to gather in one place at one time. But it’s also important for them to do just that. Events like these help the people who steer the ship to work in unison and ensure the county’s moving in the right direction. It also helps develop empathy for the struggles their fellow county leaders face.
It’s also an important update for the public, a chance to reflect on the past year and the immediate future. Itawambians need to be informed of their county’s successes and failures. Ideally, an event like last week’s State of County can provide the broad strokes of both. We think it should be an annual tradition.