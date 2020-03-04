Scores of high school basketball fans streamed into Fulton this past weekend for the 1A, 3A and 5A state playoff quarter-finals. Locals driving on West Main Street couldn’t miss the cars filling parking lots and lining the streets. Over three days, some of the best teams in the state played a series of 12 games at ICC’s Davis Event Center. The winners advanced to the state semi-finals in Jackson.
The event was a golden opportunity for both ICC and the City of Fulton. North Mississippi teams always carry well to postseason basketball games, and a location an hour away instead of four has the potential to draw even causal fans who wouldn’t make the trek to Jackson. Players and fans from 24 teams made the trip. Those are visitors to our county. Not only did they spend money in Itawamba County, whether at ICC, at restaurants, convenience stores or other businesses, but the event gave people who may otherwise have never visited a chance to see the City of Fulton and its thriving community college campus.
The quarter-finals brought Fulton business in the short-term, but events like this also gives ICC and Fulton a chance to showcase themselves in ways that not only encourage further visits, but could convince high school students from across the state to make ICC their next stop in their education. Should the opportunity present itself, the city and community college should host the event again.